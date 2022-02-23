The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Hulu In March 2022

Spring is on the way, which means it's time for all the streaming services out there (we're at 5,000 now, yes?) to step up their game. That's not to say the first two months of 2022 have been bereft of worthwhile streaming exclusives (far from it), but things are about to get more interesting in March. Hulu, for example, will unveil two ripped-from-the-headlines limited series in the forms of "The Dropout" and "The Girl From Plainville," along with the highly-anticipated "Atlanta" season 3 premiere, which will arrive a whopping four years after season 2 debuted in 2018. On the movie side, you will finally be able to stream Paul Verhoeven's much-buzzed-about lesbian nun drama "Benedetta" at no extra charge, along with one of the best-reviewed dramas of 2021 that got totally snubbed by the Oscars, "Mass."

Speaking of the Oscars: If you want to wait to watch the 94th annual Academy Awards commercial-free, you can do so on Hulu the day after they air. Or, if you're in the mood for something with A-listers that's a whole lot steamier, you should absolutely check out "Deep Water," the eagerly-awaited erotic thriller directed by Adrian Lyne ("Fatal Attraction," "Jacob's Ladder," "Unfaithful") and starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck as a couple who take a, shall we say, dramatic approach to spicing up their crumbling marriage.

If that's not enough, here are a few more titles for you to check out on Hulu in March.