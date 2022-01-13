Atlanta Season 3 Teaser: Let's Get Weird, Mysterious, Kind Of Disturbing

The best show on television (an objective measurement rigorously debated, tested, and voted on by ... me!) is almost back and it looks to be as weird, idiosyncratic, abrasive, and entertaining as ever — if not even more so. Fans of FX's "Atlanta" need no reminder of just how long we've all been waiting for the next season of the smash-hit Donald Glover series to finally land on our TV screens. Following the rapidly-rising exploits of Brian Tyree Henry's rapper Paper Boi and friend/manager Earn (Glover), the second season left us on the cusp of the Atlanta crew's expansion into touring on the other side of the pond. Given the hours and hours of mischief wracked up by the cast in the stifling, humid heat of Atlanta, Georgia, we could only imagine the antics and culture shock our favorite characters would inevitably encounter throughout Europe. The first trailer took a low-key and fascinatingly horror-tinged approach (please, God, give us more episodes in the style of "Teddy Perkins") in giving fans their first look at what's to come, and the most recent footage more or less played things straightforward, teasing the various plotlines, story arcs, and hilariously fish-out-of-water situations that season 3 will focus on.

This latest trailer is, well, definitely different, at least. Seriously, I won't even belabor the point by trying to describe it any more than this article's header image already does. Check out the new footage below.