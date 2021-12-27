Atlanta Season 3 Teaser: The Gang Takes A European Vacation

"With our new initiative, we believe racism will be done by 2024."

If anyone was worried that the prolonged hiatus meant that this show had lost a step or two, rest assured. Nope, it's safe to say that "Atlanta" has lost none of its sardonic and incredibly dry wit. This footage might be much more conventional than our very first look at the upcoming season that arrived last month, which boasted a tone downright reminiscent of something like David Lynch's "Twin Peaks." That said, all the unapologetic weirdness, wry social commentary, and straight-faced look at the lightly exaggerated culture shock of Europe gives fans plenty to look forward to with this next season.

Originally debuting in September of 2016, "Atlanta" represents a massive passion project by writer, creator, producer, and star Donald Glover that wasted no time in exploding into popularity. It remains to be seen whether the hiatus will lead to even higher ratings once the series makes its triumphant return or if simply too much time has passed in the interim, but we're just happy to be getting more episodes of this entertaining, occasionally frustrating cast of characters. The series stars Henry as Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles, a local rapper in Atlanta who finally hit the big time in the last season and is now touring in Europe, Glover as his cousin Earnest "Earn" Marks, Beetz as Earn's on-again/off-again partner Van, Stanfield as the enigmatic and unforgettable Darius, and more.

Season 3 of "Atlanta" is due to arrive on FX and streaming on Hulu on March 24, 2022.