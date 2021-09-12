You Requested The Princess Bride Action Figures? As You Wish

The photo, posted by Todd McFarlane on Instagram, showcases four figures that fans will immediately recognize as (from left to right) the Dread Pirate Roberts (Cary Elwes), Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), and Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin), with Andre the Giant towering over them all as Fezzik. Visible accessories include swords for Roberts and Montoya, while Fezzik is fittingly armed with a rock for clobberin'. If you've seen the movie, you know they don't need much else.

It's not yet known whether there will be more figures in the future, but I certainly wouldn't mind having a Prince Humperdink figure to class up the joint. Looking at what's coming, though, it warms my heart to see MacFarlane give Fezzik his classic easygoing grin along with a solid likeness to Andre the Giant himself, rather than making him look cruel or insidious.