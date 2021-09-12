You Requested The Princess Bride Action Figures? As You Wish
Break out the iocane powder (Note: please do NOT break out the iocaine powder under any circumstances)! McFarlane Toys is dropping a line of "The Princess Bride" action figures for your decorative pleasure. The toy maker made the announcement with a first look at the figures as a tease for everyone.
Not So Inconceivable
The photo, posted by Todd McFarlane on Instagram, showcases four figures that fans will immediately recognize as (from left to right) the Dread Pirate Roberts (Cary Elwes), Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), and Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin), with Andre the Giant towering over them all as Fezzik. Visible accessories include swords for Roberts and Montoya, while Fezzik is fittingly armed with a rock for clobberin'. If you've seen the movie, you know they don't need much else.
It's not yet known whether there will be more figures in the future, but I certainly wouldn't mind having a Prince Humperdink figure to class up the joint. Looking at what's coming, though, it warms my heart to see MacFarlane give Fezzik his classic easygoing grin along with a solid likeness to Andre the Giant himself, rather than making him look cruel or insidious.
The Movie
Adapted from William Goldman's 1973 novel, the tale follows Westley (Elwes), a farmhand who falls in love with and promptly has to rescue Princess Buttercup (Wright) from Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). He meets multiple characters along the way who are not pictured in the MacFarlane post, including the crafty Vizzini (Wallace Shawn), Miracle Max (Billy Crystal) and Christopher Guest's dastardly villain Count Rugen.
Listen, "The Princess Bride" is beloved and pure. I fear for the unholy ratio of the person who tweets, "Eh, I don't see what the big deal is." Despite the movie coming out in 1987 and the goldfish brains of pop culture consciousness, Rob Reiner's romantic adventure tale has stuck around for continuous celebration. Hell, just last year it got its own board game alongside one for James Cameron's "Titanic" (??!). Funny, endearing, inconceivably quotable and, as of 2016, "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" according to the National Film Registry, "The Princess Bride" is a bonafide classic. It'll be a hot minute before your pre-order arrives on your doorstep but until then, "rest well and dream of large women."