Deep Water Trailer: Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Play Some Sexy Mind Games

There's something wrong with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck ...and it's that "Deep Water" isn't debuting right this second so we have a new dangerously horny film to watch on Valentine's Day. The highly-anticipated erotic thriller from Adrian Lyne ("Fatal Attraction," "Indecent Proposal," "Jacob's Ladder") was delayed multiple times due to the pandemic and the Disney-Fox Merger, but it finally has a release date of March 18, 2022 as an exclusive original for Hulu in the United States. The film is the latest adaptation of the work of masterful queer author Patricia Highsmith, who gave us "Strangers on a Train," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," and "The Price of Salt," known best as the story that inspired "Carol." The script for "Deep Water" comes from Zach Helm ("Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium," "Stranger than Fiction") and the king of the messy teens, "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson.

"Deep Water" centers on Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas), a married couple who have fallen out of love with one another, and begin playing deadly mind games that impact everyone who comes close to them. In the book, Vic and Melinda are engaged in an open relationship that allows Melinda to sleep with whomever she wants as long as she doesn't desert her family. I am praying that they follow this part of the book's plot because watching Ben Affleck getting cucked by Ana de Armas for two hours while people die all around them is not something I knew I needed, but it is absolutely what we all deserve.