Ben Affleck-Ana De Armas Erotic Thriller Deep Water Pulled From Schedule, May Not Actually Exist At This Point

Rumor has it Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck made a movie together. And by rumor, I mean it's a well-documented fact that the pair co-starred in the Adrian Lyne erotic thriller "Deep Water," but it's getting hard to believe this movie is real given we haven't seen a single piece of footage and its release has been delayed a million times over the past year. Now The Wrap reports that the film has been pulled from the 20th Century Studios theatrical release calendar entirely — so you can understand our doubts.

Once upon a time, this movie was slated to hit theaters over a year ago, on November 13, 2020. But due to the world falling apart (i.e. COVID-19), it was delayed until August 13, 2021. You'll notice that date has also passed, because yet another delay followed, pushing the film all the way back to January 14, 2022. Despite that release date quickly approaching, a trailer never arrived, so I guess we shouldn't be too surprised to learn that "Deep Water" won't debut in theaters anytime soon. As of now, there's no word on whether the release will be rescheduled.

Assuming the film hasn't blipped into a black hole and isn't a fever dream we collectively made up, it's possible it will arrive to audiences outside of theaters. After the acquisition of the century, Disney announced plans to make Hulu the exclusive streaming home to original movies from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight. So "Deep Water" could be a contender for a straight to Hulu release. It would be a shame to not enjoy the psychological drama on the big screen, but at this point, any indication that it exists at all would be a pleasure.