Michael Mann's Ferrari, Two Decades In The Making, Loads Up Its Cast With Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz

Never count out director Michael Mann. It's been seven long years since his last feature film, "Blackhat," but the acclaimed filmmaker is making his grand return on the small screen with HBO Max's "Tokyo Vice," of which he directed the first episode. Mann fans (you know, the kind who would ardently follow a Twitter account called "Michael Mann Facts") also know that the director has long attempted to get an Enzo Ferrari biopic off the ground, based on the life of the groundbreaking racecar driver. The project has languished in various stages of development for decades at this point, seemingly killed for good when James Mangold boarded one iteration of the project and went on to direct 2019's "Ford v Ferrari" starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon (for which Mann is credited as an executive producer). Mann's film shares some overlap with that subject material, but many have wondered about how his unique approach to Enzo Ferrari's life would come together — if at all.

Today, we've received our most exciting and most concrete update yet. Fans can rest assured that Mann's "Ferrari" is still on its way to becoming a reality, thanks to the additions of some big-name actors to the cast and a new domestic distribution deal to go along with it. First, Deadline brings the news that Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley have all joined the production. We previously reported that Hugh Jackman would star in this film (who, in turn, actually would've replaced Christian Bale, ironically enough), but Driver has since taken his place as Enzo Ferrari. Cruz, who most recently put on a fantastic performance in "Parallel Mothers," is attached to play Ferrari's wife Laura, while Woodley will play a mistress named Lina Lardi. Deadline reports that production in Italy is set to begin in May. Mann had this to say about the casting:

"Being able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley, bring to life these unique characters on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled."