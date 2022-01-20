Squid Game Is Officially Getting A Second Season On Netflix

Your favorite Korean dystopian Netflix blockbuster is coming back with higher stakes, weirder games, and sadder storylines! At least, that's what I think they should do. The only thing we really know is that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos himself has signed off on season 2 of "Squid Game," the show all of your coworkers were Slack-ing about for a month straight. The pandemic has robbed us of a lot of things, but not having to talk to our coworkers around the digital water-cooler about what they're watching was honestly an upgrade. I can mute a Slack channel, but I do not have the power to mute a human ... yet.

Consider that my first pitch for season 2 of "Squid Game."

While this is exciting news for fans of the first season (read: everyone), it's less surprising than an average episode of "Squid Game." When Netflix announced that the series had rocketed its way to the top of their charts becoming Netflix's most "viewed" show ever, the writing was on the wall. Even series creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk lowkey confirmed that "Squid Game" was coming back for a second season, and that actor Lee Jung-jae would reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun. Back in November 2021, he said:

"There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."