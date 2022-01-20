Squid Game Is Officially Getting A Second Season On Netflix
Your favorite Korean dystopian Netflix blockbuster is coming back with higher stakes, weirder games, and sadder storylines! At least, that's what I think they should do. The only thing we really know is that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos himself has signed off on season 2 of "Squid Game," the show all of your coworkers were Slack-ing about for a month straight. The pandemic has robbed us of a lot of things, but not having to talk to our coworkers around the digital water-cooler about what they're watching was honestly an upgrade. I can mute a Slack channel, but I do not have the power to mute a human ... yet.
Consider that my first pitch for season 2 of "Squid Game."
While this is exciting news for fans of the first season (read: everyone), it's less surprising than an average episode of "Squid Game." When Netflix announced that the series had rocketed its way to the top of their charts becoming Netflix's most "viewed" show ever, the writing was on the wall. Even series creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk lowkey confirmed that "Squid Game" was coming back for a second season, and that actor Lee Jung-jae would reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun. Back in November 2021, he said:
"There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."
Squid Game 2: Even More Squid
Still, Netflix hadn't confirmed or denied the "rumors" until now. According to Variety, the confirmation came during Netflix's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call. When Sarandos was asked about the possibility of more "Squid Game," Sarandos said, "Absolutely ... The 'Squid Game' universe has just begun."
Season 2 of "Squid Game" is definitely the next logical step for a company that's looking to make money and headlines, but the Netflix CEO's reply doesn't only refer to a run of the mill second season, but an entire "Squid Game" content universe. I can see prequels and spinoffs and reality TV gameshows based on "Squid Game" slipping right into our Netflix queues. I can see official "Squid Game" merch and tours and maybe even a theme park ride? The sky is the limit when you're making that much money.
Besides confirming you'll have more reasons to stream, talk, and think about "Squid Game," Sarandos and the Netflix team have not released any further info about season 2. We don't know when it's coming or what it'll look like, but as soon as we do, you can guarantee we'll let you know.