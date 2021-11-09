Squid Game Season 2 Confirmed By Series Creator
Nearly two months after the Netflix surprise megahit dropped into our lives, "Squid Game" is gearing up for round two! The universe must've sensed that we're all nostalgic for marble games because at long last, someone cornered series creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk to pop the big question: will "Squid Game ” return for a season 2? If you binged through the entire season (which the numbers say you did), then you'll probably like his response. Dong-hyuk told the Associated Press:
"There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."
COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy
— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021
Dong-hyuk has obviously gotten this question plenty of times within the past few months and though he's openly speculated on what concepts he could explore with a second season, this is the first time he's offered true confirmation — more "Squid Game" is solidly in the works. Though he's still working through the planning process, fans now have more Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) to look forward to!
Now, the question is no longer if we'll see more "Squid Game," but what we'll see when it finally returns?
The Possibilities of Season 2
Beware — spoilers for "Squid Game" season 1 are below.
As you likely know, the first season of the massively popular series follows a group of 456 strangers who gather to compete in a mysterious game for an enormous sum of money. The twist is that the schoolyard games guiding the competition are deadly — such as the singing doll that continues to haunt our nightmares. When the season ends, our lead character Gi-hun is the sole survivor of the games.
After leaving his prize money untouched for a year, Gi-hun uses it for good causes then sets off to see his daughter in America. But before boarding his flight, he's stopped in his tracks by the realization that the games will continue, with a new batch of unsuspecting victims. Wherever the second season picks up, we likely haven't seen the last of Gi-hun, who seems determined to bring the Squid Games to an end.
Creator Dong-hyuk has also talked through other season 2 ideas, indicating his interest in the Frontman and the role of the police. He said:
"I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more."
While the first season used the games as a commentary on capitalism and exploration of class politics, that just scratches the surface of the social commentary seeded into the show. It's a bit of a cliche, but between the massive success of season 1, the effortlessly intriguing premise and the creative mind behind this whole thing? The possibilities for season 2 of "Squid Game" feel endless.