Squid Game Season 2 Confirmed By Series Creator

Beware — spoilers for "Squid Game" season 1 are below.

As you likely know, the first season of the massively popular series follows a group of 456 strangers who gather to compete in a mysterious game for an enormous sum of money. The twist is that the schoolyard games guiding the competition are deadly — such as the singing doll that continues to haunt our nightmares. When the season ends, our lead character Gi-hun is the sole survivor of the games.

After leaving his prize money untouched for a year, Gi-hun uses it for good causes then sets off to see his daughter in America. But before boarding his flight, he's stopped in his tracks by the realization that the games will continue, with a new batch of unsuspecting victims. Wherever the second season picks up, we likely haven't seen the last of Gi-hun, who seems determined to bring the Squid Games to an end.

Creator Dong-hyuk has also talked through other season 2 ideas, indicating his interest in the Frontman and the role of the police. He said:

"I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more."

While the first season used the games as a commentary on capitalism and exploration of class politics, that just scratches the surface of the social commentary seeded into the show. It's a bit of a cliche, but between the massive success of season 1, the effortlessly intriguing premise and the creative mind behind this whole thing? The possibilities for season 2 of "Squid Game" feel endless.