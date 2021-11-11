Here Is How Squid Game Almost Ended

Basketball superstar and "Space Jam 2" star Lebron James may not have liked the ending of "Squid Game" (per CNN and other outlets), but it's an ending that writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk arrived at only after giving it a good deal of thought. This week, Hwang confirmed that "Squid Game" will be coming back for a second season, so we now know definitively that the story will go on and the ending is only the conclusion of the show's first chapter.

With its "Battle Royale"-like premise of people competing in a life-or-death island game, "Squid Game" tapped into the growing global market for South Korean thrillers that serve commentary on capitalism, typified by the Oscar-winning success of "Parasite" last year. Hwang has said that he would not change the first season's ending, but before deciding on it, he had another possible scenario in mind for the final scene, where Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) walks across the jet bridge toward his flight to L.A., where his daughter and ex-wife now live.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly through a translator, the Seoul-born filmmaker and television creator outlined what might otherwise have happened in that scene. He said: