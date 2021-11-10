Squid Game Behind-The-Scenes Video Explores The Most Brutal Tug Of War Game Ever

It's been nearly two months since "Squid Game" debuted on Netflix, and we still can't get enough. It'll be a while before we've all collectively recovered from the devastating reveal of episode 6, "Gganbu," and mourned the lives of the fictional characters lost over the course of the games. But to help ease the pain, Netflix has released some behind-the-scenes footage to provide an inside look at how they made "Squid Games" look so thrilling, and get to see the personalities of some of the actors on the show.

The new video features a compilation of clips from throughout the series, with show creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk offering his expertise to the cast and crew. Everything from how Dong-hyuk instructed actors to react to the deaths during the dalgona candy carving scene to the impressive way they pulled off the exploding glass platform are shown without the final visual or sound effects. Between takes, the camera allows some of the performers to show more of who they are outside of their characters. If you weren't already in love with Jung Ho-yeon — the actor who plays player 067, Kang Sae-byeok — these videos will make sure of it.

Most notably, the behind-the-scenes featurette explains how expertly crafted the Tug of War challenge was, including moments like Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) almost falling off of the platform. Check out the video below to see how it all went down.