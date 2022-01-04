Superhero Bits: Spider-Man Gets An Oscars Push, Spawn Surprises Are Coming & More

"Kingdom Come" is one of the crown jewel storylines in DC Comics history. It's no secret that some people want to have a crack at adapting it for the big screen. In an interview with Collider, "Black Adam" producer Hiram Garcia has labeled it as a dream project. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's longtime producing partner had this to say about it:

"Look, I think the dream project that's something we've always spoken about at Seven Bucks, we would love to make someday, which is a tougher ambition due to, obviously, IP and rules and so forth, but always been obsessed with Kingdom Come, the Mark Waid/Alex Ross joint that those guys did. I think that storyline was always so compelling. We've always envisioned it as kind of an epic, multi-film saga. I think that's something we've always dreamed of being able to do. If there was ever a dream project, and not trying to start a fire where it's like we're gunning after that, because it's just pie in the sky, you'd love to be able to tell the story, and I always admired that story of the juxtaposition of old-school heroes versus new-school heroes and how they clash and a world so divided in terms of how they view what is justice now and what was it and what should it be. It's always just always something very compelling in the big, cataclysmic mash-up of old versus new. That's something that, look, in a perfect world, we could do it, would love to do it."