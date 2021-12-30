Superhero Bits: Marvel Brings Back A Major Character, A New Year's Peacemaker Trailer & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"X-Men: First Class" director wants a crack at Wolverine.
A major character returns to the Marvel universe.
Some intriguing "Moon Knight" rumors.
A new "Peacemaker" trailer is on the way.
All that and more!
Miracleman Returns to Marvel Comics In Timeless
Marvel Comics recently released "Timeless" #1, the first issue in a new event series centered on Kang the Conquerer. While we won't get into full-on spoilers here, Marvel has released this artwork which confirms that Miracleman has made his return to the fold. The character was originally created in 1954, but was given a pretty big makeover in the '80s thanks to Alan Moore. This is significant, as it's the first time the classic superhero is actually going to interact with the larger Marvel universe. This feels similar to what DC tried to do with "Doomsday Clock," its "Watchmen" follow-up that crossed over with the main DC heroes. It will be curious to see how this plays out in the coming months as the series unfolds.
New Peacemaker Trailer Coming On New Year's Day
Get your game faces ready. Thereâ€™s a new #Peacemaker trailer coming on January 1. @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/Py5jhEEAjK
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 30, 2021
Heads up, DC fans! James Gunn has revealed that a brand new trailer for his upcoming series "Peacemaker" will be here on January 1 to help ring in the new year. The series brings back John Cena in the lead role following his turn in "The Suicide Squad" earlier this year. The new trailer will drop less than two weeks ahead of the show's January 13 premiere on HBO Max, presumably kicking the last leg of the promotional campaign into high gear. Be on the lookout, as we'll bring you the trailer at /Film as soon as it drops this weekend.
DC Multiverse Clayface Figure
As reported by the folks at Toy Ark, a new DC Multiverse figure depicting none other than Batman villain Clayface has been revealed. You can get a glimpse of the impressive figure above, but it certainly looks like an imposing pile of clay. There is no word at this time on a release date or pricing, but those who dig what they see here would do well to be on the lookout in the not-too-distant future.
Adam Savage Doctor Strange Cosplay Video
Adam Savage has taken to his YouTube channel to reveal a new video that sees him cosplaying as none other than Doctor Strange. Perhaps not coincidentally, this video is coming out as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is in theaters, which features Benedict Cumberbatch in a significant role as Stephen Strange. As is almost always the case, Savage does not skimp here and goes all-out to craft an impressive rendition of the sorcerer's costume. Check the video out in its entirety above.
Rumor: Did George Clooney Direct Moon Knight?
What time is it? It's rumor time! In this case, "rumor" really is the key word here, and we must caution up top that this one needs to be taken with a rather large grain of salt. That said, as reported by Cosmic Circus, "Moon Knight" assistant art director Marcos Torresin recently raised some eyebrows when, on his website, he listed none other than George Clooney as a director on the upcoming Disney+ series. The listing in question has since been removed, but the fact that it showed up there in the first place is certainly intriguing. Was it just a mistake? Or did Torresin reveal a big thing he wasn't supposed to reveal? Just imagine Clooney, who famously played Batman in "Batman & Robin," returning to the superhero fold behind the camera for this show? It would be a big deal. We'll see if anything comes of it, but at the very least, it's something interesting to ponder.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Gabriel Luna is Ready to Play Ghost Rider Again
🔥💀🔥 #stayreadysoyoudonthavetogetready https://t.co/qBg5t2Siuh
— Gabriel Luna (@IamGabrielLuna) December 28, 2021
At one point, Gabriel Luna's Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider was set to headline a show on Hulu after the character broke out on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." For various reasons, that didn't pan out. However, artist BossLogic recently took to Twitter to share his support for seeing the actor return to the role at some point in the MCU. Luna caught wind of the artwork and, without saying much, revealed that he's ready to return should he ever get the call. While rumors have been floating around that Marvel may have already cast a new Ghost Rider, with the multiverse opening up, this is always a possibility. Mr. Luna is waiting on your call, Mr. Feige.
Matthew Vaughn Wants a Stab at Rebooting Wolverine
Matthew Vaughn, who directed the excellent "X-Men: First Class," has revealed that he would gladly return to the franchise to have a crack at rebooting Wolverine if the opportunity was made available to him. We know that the "X-Men" are going to be rebooted within the MCU at some point, and that means a new Wolverine. Vaughn, speaking to Comicbook.com, explained that he didn't get to properly utilize Wolverine during his time in the director's chair.
"There's only one that I didn't get to play with properly and I would have loved to... Hugh Jackman was so good and did such a good job doing it. But to cast the young [Wolverine], the reboot, that would be fun, I think, and it could go into such a different direction where Hugh took it as well. I think Hugh knocked it out of the park but I think out of [all of the X-Men] that's the character that weirdly, I don't know why I get drawn to. Yeah, Wolverine."
As for who he would like to see take on the role when it is inevitably rebooted?
"Well, he's got older now, but I would say Tom Hardy would have... been awesome. I think Taron [Egerton] could do it in his sleep. Aaron Taylor-Johnson could do it as well. I mean, I think Aaron or Taron would be my first two choices. [They] could do it really well."
Taylor-Johnson is going to be busy playing Kraven the Hunter, but Egerton doesn't seem like a bad fit. As for when we're going to see a new Wolverine? That remains completely up in the air at this point.
Marvel's Avengers Gets New Black Widow Suit
You get to make your own choices now.
Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Marvel Studios' Black Widow Outfit features Natasha's black suit in the latter half of the film.
🕵️â€♀️ Available in the Marketplace on December 30! pic.twitter.com/ho6syvGxuR
— Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 29, 2021
Lastly, those who are playing "Marvel's Avengers" now have the opportunity to suit up as a screen-accurate version of Natasha Romanoff from "Black Widow." Though not exactly looking like Scarlett Johansson, as we can see in the above tweet, the suit does nail the look from this year's movie. The folks at Square Enix have also released a little trailer for the suit as well. Check it out.
More than a year removed from the game's release, players are still getting new content to work with, which has helped keep it alive even though its launch was pretty disastrous. It was met with mixed reviews and didn't sell nearly as well as anyone had hoped. Still, DLC such as "War for Wakanda" has helped to make it more worthwhile. Now, "Black Widow" fans have something else to add to the pile. Those interested in getting the suit can do so via the in-game marketplace.