Superhero Bits: Marvel Brings Back A Major Character, A New Year's Peacemaker Trailer & More

Matthew Vaughn, who directed the excellent "X-Men: First Class," has revealed that he would gladly return to the franchise to have a crack at rebooting Wolverine if the opportunity was made available to him. We know that the "X-Men" are going to be rebooted within the MCU at some point, and that means a new Wolverine. Vaughn, speaking to Comicbook.com, explained that he didn't get to properly utilize Wolverine during his time in the director's chair.

"There's only one that I didn't get to play with properly and I would have loved to... Hugh Jackman was so good and did such a good job doing it. But to cast the young [Wolverine], the reboot, that would be fun, I think, and it could go into such a different direction where Hugh took it as well. I think Hugh knocked it out of the park but I think out of [all of the X-Men] that's the character that weirdly, I don't know why I get drawn to. Yeah, Wolverine."

As for who he would like to see take on the role when it is inevitably rebooted?

"Well, he's got older now, but I would say Tom Hardy would have... been awesome. I think Taron [Egerton] could do it in his sleep. Aaron Taylor-Johnson could do it as well. I mean, I think Aaron or Taron would be my first two choices. [They] could do it really well."

Taylor-Johnson is going to be busy playing Kraven the Hunter, but Egerton doesn't seem like a bad fit. As for when we're going to see a new Wolverine? That remains completely up in the air at this point.