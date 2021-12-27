Superhero Bits: The Batman Trailer In Glorious 4K, Ghost Rider Rumors & More

Starting off with one of two rumors floating around today, with the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the redemption of Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker, Sony may be interested in exploring that universe a little more. Now, a couple of Twitter accounts known for leaking big superhero movie info have chimed putting something rather interesting out into the universe.

So there we have it. Yes, a "Spider-Gwen" movie starring Emma Stone, reprising her role from "The Amazing Spider-Man" movies, is allegedly something Sony is interested in. Let's be clear, though: these are unfounded rumors from Twitter that only get any credence because these accounts have a decent track record, and this would make a lot of sense from a business perspective. That said, would Stone do it? Would Sony want to go this deep into the multiverse rabbit hole? We shall see, but with the character gaining a lot of popularity in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," this doesn't seem all that far-fetched.