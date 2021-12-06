Daily Podcast: Spider-Verse & Matrix Trailer Reactions, Daredevil In The MCU & A Shang-Chi-Related TV Series?
On the December 6, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including "Spider-Verse" and "Matrix" trailers, Destin Daniel Cretton directing a MCU Disney+ TV series & Daredevil in the MCU.
Opening Banter: It's been a while!
In The News:
- Reaction: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) Trailer Teases Miles Morales Vs. Spider-Man 2099
Not a traditional trailer
Spider-Man 2099
Every multiverse will be created in a different artist style
Part one?!
Ryan: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Trailer Breakdown
Jeff: Who is Across the Spider-Verse's New Spider-Man? Spider-Man 2099 Explained
Sandy: The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer Has A Hidden Mitchells vs. The Machines Easter Egg
- Reaction: The Matrix Resurrections Trailer: It's Time To Return To The Source
Echos of the originals
Trinity and Neo
Jonathan Groff is Agent Smith
"I remember this" — is this a commentary on reboots and sequels?
Jada Pinket Smith is OLD!
This isn't the story we think it is?
The projector scene
"I still know kung fu"
Jeremy: The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Breakdown: Everything Old is New Again
Danielle: The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Confirms Who Jonathan Groff and Playing, and Boy, That Sure is Interesting
One Key Shot in the New Matrix Resurrections Trailer Reveals When the Movie Takes Place
- HT (og Hannah): Shang-Chi Director Destin Daniel Cretton Returning for Sequel and MCU Disney+ Series
- What could the series be?
Ta Lo — too expensive?
Shang Chi's sister as a crime lord — set-up for sequel?
Mandarin prequel series?
- What could the series be?
Peter (og Ryan): Kevin Feige Explains Why Marvel Slowed Down Its Big Movie Announcements
- Peter (og Lex): Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Is The MCU's Daredevil
-
Does this make the Netflix series canon?
Will he be from another multiverse?
