The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer Has A Hidden Mitchells Vs. The Machines Easter Egg

As seen above, there's a shot in the "Across the Spider-Verse" teaser that highlights the childhood toys Miles keeps on a shelf in his room, including a carved wooden moose identical to the one Katie Mitchell has in "Mitchells vs. The Machines." Helpfully, Sony Pictures Animation's Twitter account posted a decent-quality version of the screenshot for all to admire.

Where Lord co-wrote "Into the Spider-Verse" with the film's co-director, Rodney Rothman, he and Miller are penning the sequel with David Callaham. The latter is coming off co-writing the acclaimed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which may help to easy concerns about his involvement after he wrote this year's animated historical action movie parody, "America: The Motion Picture," and co-penned the "Mortal Kombat" movie reboot (both of which failed to wow critics — although they certainly have their supporters).

The "Across the Spider-Verse" crew also features Oscar-nominee Kemp Powers ("Soul"), Joaquim Dos Santos ("Avatar: The Last Airbender"), and Justin K. Thompson (the production designer on "Into the Spider-Verse") as directors, with "Into the Spider-Verse" co-helmer Peter Ramsey executive producing alongside Lord and Miller. It's clear everyone involved knows they've got a high bar to clear and are taking a big swing by making "Across the Spider-Verse" the first half of a two-part epic story. After the first movie and "Mitchells vs. the Machines," though, Lord and Miller have earned the benefit of the doubt.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" arrives on October 7, 2022. "Part Two" will release in 2023, but doesn't yet have an exact release date.