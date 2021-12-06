The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer Has A Hidden Mitchells Vs. The Machines Easter Egg
2021 is nearly over, and yet "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" still ranks as not only one of the best (perhaps the best) animated films but movies in general released since January. It also marks the latest triumph for Sony Pictures Animation and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, coming on the heels of the Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in 2018. Much like that film, "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" pushes the envelope for animation, blending 2D and 3D visuals to bring its world to life as a beautiful collage of vibrant colors and imagery, all of which is in service of a funny yet deeply personal story partly inspired by co-writer and director Mike Rianda's own childhood and family. (And by "partly," I mean the bits that don't involve a global robot uprising)
Sony's animation division, Lord, and Miller are once again joining forces on "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)," the newly-titled sequel that will pick up exactly where its predecessor left off: with Gwen Stacy (voiced once more by Hailee Steinfeld) finding a way to contact Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) at home in his dimension. However, unless you were paying close attention, you probably missed the "Mitchells vs. The Machines" Easter Egg in the "Across the Spider-Verse" teaser trailer that dropped online after its debut at CCXP over the weekend.
That Moose Looks Familiar...
As seen above, there's a shot in the "Across the Spider-Verse" teaser that highlights the childhood toys Miles keeps on a shelf in his room, including a carved wooden moose identical to the one Katie Mitchell has in "Mitchells vs. The Machines." Helpfully, Sony Pictures Animation's Twitter account posted a decent-quality version of the screenshot for all to admire.
Where Lord co-wrote "Into the Spider-Verse" with the film's co-director, Rodney Rothman, he and Miller are penning the sequel with David Callaham. The latter is coming off co-writing the acclaimed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which may help to easy concerns about his involvement after he wrote this year's animated historical action movie parody, "America: The Motion Picture," and co-penned the "Mortal Kombat" movie reboot (both of which failed to wow critics — although they certainly have their supporters).
The "Across the Spider-Verse" crew also features Oscar-nominee Kemp Powers ("Soul"), Joaquim Dos Santos ("Avatar: The Last Airbender"), and Justin K. Thompson (the production designer on "Into the Spider-Verse") as directors, with "Into the Spider-Verse" co-helmer Peter Ramsey executive producing alongside Lord and Miller. It's clear everyone involved knows they've got a high bar to clear and are taking a big swing by making "Across the Spider-Verse" the first half of a two-part epic story. After the first movie and "Mitchells vs. the Machines," though, Lord and Miller have earned the benefit of the doubt.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" arrives on October 7, 2022. "Part Two" will release in 2023, but doesn't yet have an exact release date.