The Mitchells Vs. The Machines Team Broke 'Every Aspect Of Filmmaking' To Create The Movie's Unique Look

Lasker, Lord, and Miller previously worked together on "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," a movie which pushed the boundaries of what modern animation could look like and was handsomely rewarded with an Academy Award. The team wanted to continue to push those boundaries with "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," but in a way that made sense for this specific story. According to Lasker:

"We had to break every aspect of filmmaking. A lot of things that we would take for granted and always do the same way, we had to do a completely different way. Whether it was how we do depth of field, we had to break it up with texture, and just how we modeled and lit and how things interacted with each other. One of the hardest things in the film was getting these characters to exist in two different looks and have the style maintain and feel cohesive. Even how we would rig things, how eyes would work, how the hair would [simulate] – it was doing things differently than what we were typically used to. Every artist had to get on board, learn the way to do it, get efficient at it, and master the tools to get the look to work."

Rianda explained it like this in "The Art of The Mitchells vs. The Machines" book: