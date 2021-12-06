The Matrix Resurrections Trailer: It's Time To Return To The Source
"After all these years, to be going back to where it all started ... back to the Matrix." The release of the first trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" promptly made it feel like 1999 all over again, bringing back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss well over a decade after we last saw them bow out of their iconic roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Along with her star leads, Lana Wachowski clearly has some unfinished business with this wonderfully idiosyncratic world and we couldn't possibly be more excited to watch the last blockbuster event of 2021. Until then, however, we have one long month to get through.
Luckily, Warner Bros. has made the wait that much easier (or harder, depending on how you look at it!) with the latest trailer for the highly-awaited legacy sequel. Try your level best to contain your excitement as you check out the newest footage below.
The Matrix Resurrections Trailer
Normally, trailers tend to provide more answers than questions. Allow me to put on my mysterious-looking Morpheus sunglasses and inform you that "The Matrix" will forever be an exception to that rule. The first trailer featured Neo and Trinity inexplicably back from the dead, but with a crucial twist. Rather than returning as their unplugged selves who helped save humanity by achieving an uneasy truce with the Machines, their memories seem to be completely wiped and they certainly appear to have regressed back into their old selves within the misleading confines of the Matrix — or perhaps the newest iteration of it.
Trinity and Neo (or should I say Mr. Thomas Anderson) meet at a seemingly normal café, with only a brief flicker of recognition. The iconography of red and blue pills has been twisted into prescribed medicine, perhaps calling back to the words of Joe Pantoliano's Cypher from the original as he chose to remain in the Matrix forever: "Ignorance is bliss." Entire sequences appear to be lifted from the original trilogy, but only as if filtered through a completely different lens.
This newest trailer is sure to keep fans speculating that much more as the days tick down to release. Directed by Lana Wachowski, "The Matrix Resurrections" stars Reeves, Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The film comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.
The Matrix Resurrections is a continuation of the story established in the first MATRIX film. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo & Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it's set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that's required to see the truth is to free your mind.