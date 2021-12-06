The Matrix Resurrections Trailer: It's Time To Return To The Source

Normally, trailers tend to provide more answers than questions. Allow me to put on my mysterious-looking Morpheus sunglasses and inform you that "The Matrix" will forever be an exception to that rule. The first trailer featured Neo and Trinity inexplicably back from the dead, but with a crucial twist. Rather than returning as their unplugged selves who helped save humanity by achieving an uneasy truce with the Machines, their memories seem to be completely wiped and they certainly appear to have regressed back into their old selves within the misleading confines of the Matrix — or perhaps the newest iteration of it.

Trinity and Neo (or should I say Mr. Thomas Anderson) meet at a seemingly normal café, with only a brief flicker of recognition. The iconography of red and blue pills has been twisted into prescribed medicine, perhaps calling back to the words of Joe Pantoliano's Cypher from the original as he chose to remain in the Matrix forever: "Ignorance is bliss." Entire sequences appear to be lifted from the original trilogy, but only as if filtered through a completely different lens.

This newest trailer is sure to keep fans speculating that much more as the days tick down to release. Directed by Lana Wachowski, "The Matrix Resurrections" stars Reeves, Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The film comes to theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.