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Admittedly, physical media isn't as big as it once was. Gone are the days where DVD sales could rescue a movie that underperformed at the box office. Sure, "Clerks III" got made because Lionsgate sold so many "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" Blu-rays, but that's more of a one-off. Largely, the majority of movie fans are content to stream these days. But for physical media collectors out there, Black Friday is here. That means big sales on 4K Blu-rays.

If you're anything like me, it's a good excuse to break out the ol' wallet and spend some folding money on movies that have either been languishing on your wishlist or that you perhaps haven't even considered buying until now. Even for those who generally stream movies these days, recent HBO Max controversies serve as a reminder of why physical media still matters. Streaming isn't permanent. Digital purchases aren't permanent. Nobody can take away that 4K on your shelf (within reason).

Today, we're going to go over some of the best 4K Black Friday deals you can grab right now for under $20. From all-time cinematic classics to more recent gems, we've got a little something for everyone here. Let's get into it, shall we?