5 Of The Best 4K Blu-Ray Black Friday Deals Under $20
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Admittedly, physical media isn't as big as it once was. Gone are the days where DVD sales could rescue a movie that underperformed at the box office. Sure, "Clerks III" got made because Lionsgate sold so many "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" Blu-rays, but that's more of a one-off. Largely, the majority of movie fans are content to stream these days. But for physical media collectors out there, Black Friday is here. That means big sales on 4K Blu-rays.
If you're anything like me, it's a good excuse to break out the ol' wallet and spend some folding money on movies that have either been languishing on your wishlist or that you perhaps haven't even considered buying until now. Even for those who generally stream movies these days, recent HBO Max controversies serve as a reminder of why physical media still matters. Streaming isn't permanent. Digital purchases aren't permanent. Nobody can take away that 4K on your shelf (within reason).
Today, we're going to go over some of the best 4K Black Friday deals you can grab right now for under $20. From all-time cinematic classics to more recent gems, we've got a little something for everyone here. Let's get into it, shall we?
Pulp Fiction
"Reservoir Dogs" may be the movie that put Quentin Tarantino on the map, but it was 1994's "Pulp Fiction" that cemented him as a superstar behind the camera. More than 30 years later, the quirky, violent, profane crime anthology is just as good as it ever was. /Film named it one of the 100 best movies ever made. It's arguably even better now since you can now watch it in crispy clean 4K Ultra HD. That makes it a fantastic deal during this year's Black Friday sale.
Going for just $16.99, it's hard to beat. The set also comes with a Blu-ray disc and digital code, which isn't always standard anymore. That makes it an even better deal for cinephiles who want some flexibility when it comes to adding a title to the ol' physical media shelf. The average price is listed at $25.99, so this is a meaningful discount.
Tarantino has done a lot of memorable work in the years since, including "Inglourious Basterds" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," among others. We're still waiting on his tenth and supposedly final feature as a director but, as it stands, "Pulp Fiction" remains Tarantino's best movie according to Rotten Tomatoes, for whatever that may be worth. It's a stone-cold classic worth revisiting.
The Hunt for Red October
There have been lots of Jack Ryan movies made over the years based on Tom Clancy's best-selling, much-beloved novels, but there probably hasn't been a better Jack Ryan movie than 1990's "The Hunt for Red October." Not the most action-packed of the bunch by any means but by far the one with the best cast and best execution, it's an absolute classic when it comes to '90s action/thriller cinema. It's also one of director John McTiernan's best movies, which is no small thing since we're talking about the guy who made "Die Hard" and "Predator."
For Amazon's Black Friday sale, "The Hunt for Red October" 4K/Blu-ray combo pack is on sale for $16.99. I own this copy personally and can state with confidence that it's worth every penny. This movie has never looked bad but it truly benefits from the Ultra HD treatment. It normally retails for around $26, so this is a pretty meaningful discount.
The movie sees Moscow, Washington D.C., and a CIA Analyst all tracking a rogue Soviet Captain and his new submarine. Featuring Sean Connery's best performances in a movie where he's not named James Bond, it's one heck of a ride. It's also a pretty unique war movie, in that, it's not all about who can blow stuff up better. It's deeper and more engaging than that. It's the business.
The Shawshank Redemption
There are great movies, then there are truly timeless classics. 1994's "The Shawshank Redemption" falls into the latter category. Directed by Frank Darabont and adapted from Stephen King's short story, the result is up there with the most rewatchable movies of all time. That's why, perhaps more than any other movie on this list, it very much warrants a physical 4K copy on one's shelf. It can and should be put to good use as part of one's regular rotation.
It's one of the best deals on this list, with the 4K edition currently going for $12.99. This is one of those "a bargain at any price" movies but it's 45% off for Black Friday. Now is the time to pick this up. Even if you already own it on DVD or Blu-ray, it's well worth the upgrade, in my humble opinion.
The endlessly engaging story of a banker sentenced to life in prison who forms an unlikely friendship with a seasoned inmate is about as universally beloved as movies get. "The Shawshank Redemption" bombed at the box office despite being one of the greatest movies ever, but it rightfully has gone on to have a robust second life thanks in no small part to home video. Picking it up on 4K is a good way of continuing to reward cinematic greatness some 32 years later.
Skyfall
Robert Pattinson is officially the next James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig. 007's next era is nearly upon us. That being the case, there's arguably no better time to revisit one of the greatest "James Bond" movies ever: "Skyfall." Released in 2012 and directed by Sam Mendes, it's about as good as mainstream blockbuster movie sequels get. It's a best-case scenario for any 50-year-old franchise, as was the case at that point in time. Few movies will ever benefit more from an Ultra HD upgrade.
I say this as someone who counts "Skyfall" as one of his favorite movies of all time. Thanks in no small part to the brilliant cinematography on display from Oscar-winner Roger Deakins, this is one of the best-looking movies of the 2010s. It's truly one of the best-looking 4K Blu-rays I personally own and well worth the money, even for those who may already own the Blu-ray or DVD version. But especially the DVD.
For Black Friday, Amazon is selling the 4K/Blu-ray combo pack for $15.99, a 53% discount over the standard retail price. It's one of the heaviest discounts on this list. It's not necessarily the cheapest overall but that's all the more reason to grab a copy now. I'm not saying it's not worth $34 (because it is) but why pay more when you don't have to? There's a reason why "Skyfall" became the biggest "James Bond" movie ever and this is a great excuse to revisit that greatness in crispy, glorious UHD.
The Wild Robot
Last, but certainly not least, we come to "The Wild Robot." For one, if you don't own any excellent looking animated movies on 4K Ultra HD, they arguably benefit from the format more than anything else. The colors pop like crazy and it makes the whole thing feel incredibly immersive. There are few better looking movies than this animated gem from director Chris Sanders. It's about as good as the medium of animation in motion picture form ever gets.
The collector's edition 4K, which also includes the Blu-ray and a digital copy, is currently on sale for just $12.99. That's a 45% discount. Whether you've got a kid you want to entertain, have a movie, or just want an excellent movie to watch for no reason other than the enjoyment of A-tier cinema, this is going to be money well spent.
For those who haven't seen it or may need a reminder, it focuses on an advanced, sentient robot who is stranded on an uninhabited island and raises an orphaned gosling while trying to fit in with the local wildlife. I called "The Wild Robot" the "most breathtaking movie of the year" in my review out of Fantastic Fest in 2024. I fully stand by that. From Lupita Nyong'o's stellar performance as Roz to the remarkably resonant, tear-jerking moments, this is a true gem all around.
Also, not for nothing, this is the movie I tested out my latest 4K TV with and I've still yet to find much of anything that competes with it in terms of sheer bang-for-buck.