December 2026 Movie Releases: Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three And More
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Looking back, 2026 has been a relatively strong year for movies, from indie darlings to the occasional well-crafted blockbuster. The best movies of 2026 so far represent a wide diversity in stellar cinematic output that have thrilled audiences worldwide. Of course, the year isn't over yet, and there are plenty of eagerly anticipated movies set to premiere throughout December 2026. We're taking a look ahead at the widely hyped and most exciting movies set to debut in the final weeks of 2026, each looking to end the year strong.
Some of the most ambitious movies of the whole year are set to make their wide theatrical release in December. We've gathered them up along with the smaller production titles that still have people buzzing ahead of their premiere. We're providing all the major details that we know about these movies so far, why we're excited, and when you can expect to see each of them.
These are the biggest December 2026 movie releases, including "Avengers: Doomsday", "Dune: Part Three," and more.
Behemoth! (December 4)
If you were hoping Pedro Pascal to get more dramatic movie fare to dig into than his usual lead roles, "Behemoth!" gives his truly juicy material to work with. Pascal stars as Alex Serian, a celebrated cellist who arrives in Los Angeles to record movie scores. This leads to Serian contemplating his life, particularly his family and the various women that he's been involved with in his life. The movie, which explores the perspective of a tortured creative figure, is written, directed, and produced by filmmaker Tony Gilroy.
Pedro Pascal finds his perfect star role in "Behemoth!," really showcasing what he's capable of dramatically when the movie had its premiere at the New York Film Festival. While Alex Serian may be an emotionally detached figure on the surface, Pascal imbues his character with an enormous depth that eventually bursts free. Gilroy punctuates this introspective story with flashbacks that allow us to see what it is that makes the protagonist tick. A mature, character-driven look at the musical side of the entertainment industry, "Behemoth!" features a strong pairing between Gilroy and Pascal that audiences should see with the movie's wide release.
Ray Gunn (December 4)
After partnering up with Netflix, filmmaker Brad Bird is set to deliver a stylish neo-noir animated movie with "Ray Gunn." A longtime passion project for Bird, the movie's eponymous protagonist, played by Sam Rockwell, is a private detective in an alternate 1939 with extraterrestrials living among humanity. Gunn is drawn into a mystery involving pop star Venus Nova (Scarlett Johansson) that escalates to scandal and murder. The movie features sweeping Art Deco cityscapes along with retrofuturistic technologies as Gunn uncovers a larger scheme.
"Ray Gunn" technically had its premiere on October 10 at the BFI London Film Festival, where it was heralded as a heartfelt, visually dazzling marvel. Following this, the movie will open in select theaters on December 4, before becoming available to stream on Netflix on December 18. The movie showcases Bird's penchant for mid-century retro sci-fi with a moodier quality than his Disney and Pixar work. One of the most eagerly anticipated animated movies of the year, "Ray Gunn" is right in Bird's creative wheelhouse.
Violent Night 2
Four years after its 2022 release, "Violent Night" has become a violent action movie must-watch on Netflix. Its sequel "Violent Night 2" is shaping up to double down on the brutal yuletide carnage as Santa Claus (David Harbour) learns he's been placed on the naughty list. With his wintry magic taken away, Santa has to fend for himself as he contends with a local mob boss (Jared Harris). Fortunately, Santa is not alone, with Kristen Bell and her big sword coming to save Santa as Mrs. Claus this time around.
For anyone who wants to see Santa Claus go full John McClane again, "Violent Night 2" has got you covered. The action is even more graphic, complete with a gruesome cookie cutter sequence, punctuated by lethal gags. With Santa's wife joining the fray, slicing and dicing criminals is about to become a marital pastime. Coming just in time for Christmas 2026, "Violent Night 2" is making a list and checking it twice to make your favorite holiday action movie list.
The Debut (December 11)
After making his feature directorial debut with 2022's "When You Finish Saving the World," Jesse Eisenberg's third movie that he's helmed is "The Debut." A musical comedy that Eisenberg also wrote and produced, the movie centers on amateur actor Mona Friedman (Julianne Moore). After being cast in a local theater production in a supporting role, Mona lets the role gradually overtake her life as an unassuming New Jersey housewife. Pushing Mona in the production to work on her performance is renowned theater director Jerry Blankenbuehler (Paul Giamatti), driving this instability.
"The Debut" had its premiere at Telluride Film Festival this past September before landing its wide theatrical release on December 11. The movie itself offers a deflating approach to the transformatively self-important world of actors, particularly within the realm of local theater productions. With Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti headlining the ensemble, the production is a showcase for its impressive cast. Featuring Eisenberg at his most winkingly self-deprecatory towards the craft, "The Debut" is a sharply performed good time at the movies.
Ink (December 11)
British filmmaker Danny Boyle examines tabloid journalism, a term that we use loosely, with his latest movie "Ink." The movie has editor Larry Lamb (Jack O'Connell) hired by Rupert Murdoch (Guy Pearce) to revamp the newspaper The Sun to drive up its readership in the 1960s. Lamb assembles a team to help with this transformation and resorts to increasingly more underhanded methods to break stories. This informs the trajectory of mass media consumption for decades to follow, for better or worse.
After premiering at the Venice International Film Festival this past September, "Ink" will open in select theaters on December 11. After its theatrical run, the movie will become available to stream on Netflix on January 8, but this is a story that deserves to be seen on the big screen. "Ink" is an industry origin story that will make you feel sick, as it delves into its lurid tale of lies, sex, and other forms of bad behavior. A deep dive into the media's own heart of darkness, "Ink" follows bad people doing bad things for public consumption.
Avengers: Doomsday (December 18)
Given that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" was distributed by Sony, the only other Marvel Studios movie release of 2026 is "Avengers: Doomsday." The culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, the movie has universes collide as the multiverse comes under threat. Based on the promotional materials seen so far, including official "Avengers: Doomsday" concept art, Fox's X-Men are set to meet two different Avengers squads and the recent MCU Fantastic Four. The movie also fully introduces Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), who is poised to be the greatest supervillain any of these teams have ever known.
After a string of lackluster Marvel Studios projects and diminishing box office returns, it feels like the MCU is betting it all on "Avengers: Doomsday." The movie boasts one of the largest MCU casts assembled for a single project yet, with many of the details still tightly held under wraps. Reportedly, "Avengers: Doomsday" test screenings praise Downey's Doctor Doom, so we're cautiously optimistic about the grandiose production. With a wide U.S. release set for December 18, "Avengers: Doomsday" will prepare audiences for its 2027 follow-up "Avengers: Secret Wars" and the future of the entire MCU.
Dune: Part Three (December 18)
The only other major studio movie set to open directly opposite "Avengers: Doomsday" is "Dune: Part Three." The conclusion of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's trilogy, the movie adapts the 1969 novel "Dune Messiah" by franchise creator Frank Herbert. Picking up from Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) seizing control of the Imperium in 2024's "Dune: Part Two," the sequel has Paul brutally assert his control over the cosmos. As Paul contends with his bloody legacy, he finds himself reunited with familiar faces and a sweeping conspiracy threatening his rule.
"Dune: Part Three" confirms Paul Atreides was the villain all along, set to make the movie the darkest of the trilogy. The film boasts an all-star cast, like its predecessors, including more prominent roles for Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, and the return of Jason Momoa. The movie is also expected to bring plenty of sci-fi spectacle, with its trailer teasing fierce rebellions and rain-soaked battles. Poised to bring a moody, epic finish to Villeneuve's ambitious adaptations, "Dune: Part Three" will hopefully stick the landing to a heartily entertaining trilogy.
The Angry Birds Movie 3
It's been a minute since the Angry Birds crossed the silver screen, but somehow the video game property has returned after a seven-year hiatus. "The Angry Birds Movie 3" reunites the main voice cast, including Jason Sudeikis and Rachel Bloom as the red and silver birds, respectively. Red and Silver are now the proud parents of three birds who are growing up quickly. As the couple try to raise their children as they progress into their rambunctious teenage years, they must contend with a new threat to their world.
"The Angry Birds Movie 3" is one of those movies that feels like a safe holiday season release, with a dose of wacky humor. There may be fans who have been waiting for a new movie in the series for the past seven years and they're sure to be thrilled. Looking back at its predecessors, the past movies in the series have been occasionally inspired and generally tolerable. Hopefully, "The Angry Birds Movie 3" can continue that trend as it brings back its avian adventurers for a more family-focused story.
Artificial (December 25)
Another biopic following a polemical figure coming out in December is "Artificial," which focuses on Sam Altman. With Altman played by Andrew Garfield, the movie traces the rise of OpenAI, where Altman holds the role of CEO. The company's rise has Altman butt heads with OpenAI's co-founder Ilya Sutskever (Yura Borisov) over the safety and risks associated with artificial intelligence. Other pivotal figures in the legacy of OpenAI appear throughout the film, including co-founder Elon Musk, who is played by Ike Barinholtz.
"Artificial" premiered at the New York Film Festival this past October, and after being ditched by its initial distributor, Amazon MGM Studios, it has been picked up by Neon. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the movie is poised to become this generation's "The Social Network" in a year that also saw the release of a disappointing, flat sequel to the 2010 film. The movie already appears to be making several of its subjects uneasy with its depiction of them, to say the least. That controversy alone certainly has our curiosity piqued to see how Guadagnino depicts the rise of AI.
Jumanji: Open World (December 25)
We're not sure how many people were anticipating another "Jumanji" movie, but we've got another installment in the action-adventure comedy franchise coming to theaters. Opening on Christmas Day, the movie reunites the main cast from the revival trilogy that began in 2017. Picking up from the ending of 2019's "The Next Level," "Jumanji: Open World" has the video game avatars enter the real world. This leads the human characters who previously inhabited the avatars in the game to try to find a way to return them to their digital homes.
Look, if you're a fan of the preceding entries in the revival trilogy and enjoy the comedic pairing of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, "Jumanji: Open World" is for you. Beyond those two, it's genuinely nice seeing Jack Black and Karen Gillan back in action as the other video game avatars. The reverse fish-out-of-water premise also provides a fresh twist to the usual gaming antics that these movies provide while retaining its goofy sense of humor. More of a comfort watch for fans than anything else, "Jumanji: Open World" is the safe, family-friendly viewing option this Christmas.
Werwulf (December 25)
As he had with 2024's "Nosferatu," filmmaker Robert Eggers is set to provide audiences with a very different kind of Christmas movie this year with "Werwulf." The werewolf movie reunites Eggers with collaborators Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, and Robert Ineson for more monstrous mayhem. Set in 14th century England, Eggers heightens the historical authenticity by having his cast speak in Middle English. To build the unsettling mood, Eggers strives for a darker and grainier cinematography compared to the more operatic presentation in "Nosferatu."
Based on its first trailer, "Werwulf" looks like a perfect companion piece to "Nosferatu" and its stylish scares. The movie retains Eggers' penchant for heavy atmosphere but with an even grimmer tone than much of his past work. Though plot details are still being quietly withheld ahead of its premiere, the movie is set to take full advantage of its medieval setting. The release of every Eggers movie still feels like an event and "Werwulf" is looking to continue that horrific trend.