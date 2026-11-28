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Looking back, 2026 has been a relatively strong year for movies, from indie darlings to the occasional well-crafted blockbuster. The best movies of 2026 so far represent a wide diversity in stellar cinematic output that have thrilled audiences worldwide. Of course, the year isn't over yet, and there are plenty of eagerly anticipated movies set to premiere throughout December 2026. We're taking a look ahead at the widely hyped and most exciting movies set to debut in the final weeks of 2026, each looking to end the year strong.

Some of the most ambitious movies of the whole year are set to make their wide theatrical release in December. We've gathered them up along with the smaller production titles that still have people buzzing ahead of their premiere. We're providing all the major details that we know about these movies so far, why we're excited, and when you can expect to see each of them.

These are the biggest December 2026 movie releases, including "Avengers: Doomsday", "Dune: Part Three," and more.