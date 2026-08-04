Violent Night 2 Trailer Brings In Kristen Bell And A Big Sword To Save Santa Claus

Back in 2022, Christmas got a dose of bloody violence and dark comedy, courtesy of director Tommy Wirkola and "Stranger Things" star David Harbour, in the form of "Violent Night." The twisted Christmas action flick and instant holiday classic finds Santa Claus (Harbour) encountering a hostage situation on Christmas Eve, and he's the only one who can save a little girl and her wealthy family from a grisly fate at the hands of some law-breakers who are definitely on St. Nick's naughty list. With the help of some makeshift household weapons and traps, a trusty hammer, and a bit of Christmas magic, Santa Claus lived to fight another day and deliver presents around the world. He also broke John Leguizamo's entire body by magicking himself up a chimney. Merry Christmas!

With a box office haul of just over $76 million, "Violent Night" was a modest R-rated success, and that was enough to convince Universal to bring Santa back for another round. The first "Violent Night 2" trailer has just arrived, expanding the lore of St. Nick by introducing his wife, played by "Frozen" star Kristen Bell. When it comes to Santa Claus being on the naughty list, losing his powers, and being forced to reckon with a mall full of armed criminals led by Jared Harris ("Chernobyl"), Mrs. Claus isn't simply going to ... let it go. (See what we did there?)

Watch the first "Violent Night 2" trailer above, and keep reading to find out what you can expect from the action sequel, according to Wirkola and producer Kelly McCormick (who spoke with us about the movie ahead of the trailer's release).