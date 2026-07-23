David Harbour's Violent Action Movie With Die Hard Vibes Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

David Harbour channeled Harrison Ford for his beloved role as Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things," but for 2022's "Violent Night," it was all John McClane. The Christmas action comedy saw Harbour suit up as none other than Santa Claus. But this version of Saint Nick isn't only spreading Christmas cheer, he's also handing out beatdowns à la Bruce Willis' legendary action hero. It's not exactly the festive season, but "Violent Night" is currently available to stream on Netflix, and thanks to a great performance from Harbour and some impressive action, this one's worth a watch any time of the year.

"Violent Night" was directed by Norwegian filmmaker Tommy Wirkola, who got his start with satirical dark comedies and horror movies like 2009's "Dead Snow" and its 2014 sequel. More recently, he was responsible for the surprisingly great 2026 shark disaster flick "Thrash" (which premiered as a Netflix original). With "Violent Night," though, he turned his satirical sensibility and action chops to old Saint Nick, delivering a version of "Die Hard" where Santa is the one tasked with taking down the bad guys. It's one of his best films.

Harbour does in fact play the big man in "Violent Night," although, in this film, he's essentially an immortal Viking who's grown jaded and cynical and is ready to retire. However, after he sets out for what might be his last Christmas Eve delivering presents, he finds himself accosted by a mercenary, leading to a brawl between the two in which Santa comes out on top. Little does he know he's just got himself into the festive equivalent of the Nakatomi Tower terrorist siege.