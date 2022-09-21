David Harbour Channeled 'Harrison Ford Essence' For His Role In Stranger Things

By now it should be no surprise that Matt and Ross Duffer pulled from an iconic '80s action star in their direction of David Harbour. I was lucky enough to interview the boys when they were doing press for "Stranger Things" season 3, and that conversation quickly turned to what they called "the two Stephens/Stevens," meaning King and Spielberg, and how influential those two guys have been to both "Stranger Things" and the Duffers themselves.

There's a lot of King in "Stranger Things." A girl with telekinetic powers being chased by a shady government organization is straight out of "Firestarter," for instance. But for as much King as there is in the show, there's an equal amount of Amblin. The kids playing D&D is straight out of "E.T." and one of the stronger influences on season 3 was "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," a movie I've gone to bat for many times over the years.

Turns out Indiana Jones wasn't just a tonal inspiration for "Stranger Things," but Harrison Ford as the famous adventuring archeologist was a cornerstone to their approach to Sheriff Jim Hopper as well, and it's not just that both characters wear a cool hat, either.