Pierce Brosnan Starred In A Spy Movie With One Of Daniel Craig's Bond Girls
12 years after he stepped away from the James Bond franchise, Pierce Brosnan re-entered the world of international espionage. Rather than spending more time on Her Majesty's Secret Service, however, Brosnan played a CIA agent who's drawn back into the fray in 2014's "The November Man." Sadly, it wasn't quite the grounded spy thriller triumph the actor envisioned. But it was a heck of a lot better than his final 007 film, and even co-starred a former Bond girl in Olga Kurylenko.
Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond and our hopes for an old man Bond film starring Pierce Brosnan continue to slip away. No doubt the "Primetime" star will do a stellar job as 007, but Brosnan is still doing some of the best work of his career (watch "Mobland" for immediate proof). As such, it would be nice to see him return to the Bond franchise for one last go round as a weary but still-sharp spy, especially considering he never really got the 007 movie he deserved... maybe "GoldenEye."
Thankfully, for those in need of more Brosnan spy action, the actor spent quite a lot of time outside the Bond franchise making films which were remarkably reminiscent of his 007 movies. Leaving aside his early-'90s non-spy Bond movie series that was basically one big flop, Brosnan appeared in "The Tailor of Panama," "The Thomas Crown Affair," and something called "Survivor," the poster for which features the Irish star holding a pistol in a suspiciously Bond-esque pose. Then, there's "The November Man," which didn't fare too well with critics. Viewed in retrospect, however, there's a lot to like.
The November Man was Pierce Brosnan making up for Die Another Day
In 2002, Pierce Brosnan made his final appearance as James Bond in "Die Another Day," which according to IMDb is the worst Bond film of the lot. That didn't seem to put him off the genre, though. By 2005, Variety was reporting that Brosnan was set to star in another spy thriller based on the seventh book in Bill Granger's The November Man series, "There Are No Spies."
Perhaps Brosnan was propelled by his feeling of never quite living up to Bond. The actor told the Telegraph in 2014 that he'd never rewatched his 007 outings because he felt he was "never good enough." "The November Man" — a decidedly more grounded affair than "Die Another Day" — was going to be his chance to make up for it. Sadly, it took awhile for the project to materialize. Almost a decade, in fact.
"The November Man" was adapted from the 1987 novel by Michael Finch and Karl Gajdusek, and directed by Roger Donaldson, who'd previously collaborated with Brosnan on one of the best natural disaster movies, "Dante's Peak." Brosnan plays retired CIA agent Peter Devereaux whose former boss asks him to extract an agent from Russia. It seems this agent has evidence of General Arkady Fedorov's (Lazar Ristovski) war crimes. But when Devereaux arrives to carry out the extraction, he comes face to face with his former protégé David Mason (Luke Bracey) and things become very complicated. Devereaux, who manages to obtain the evidence, suddenly becomes a rogue agent whose only ally is a relief worker (Olga Kurylenko) with an interesting past.
The November Man is a solid Pierce Brosnan spy outing
Olga Kurylenko appeared alongside Daniel Craig's James Bond in 2008's "Quantum of Solace." The Ukrainian-French actor played Bond girl and Bolivian agent Camille Montes in a film that has been unfairly dismissed as one of the worst 007 entries ever since its debut. For whatever reason, audiences decided Craig's sophomore Bond effort was rubbish, and Kurylenko was no doubt excited to work with Pierce Brosnan on "The November Man" if only because it gave her another chance at the spy genre alongside a former Bond.
Brosnan, meanwhile, spoke to MI6 HQ about his time with Kurylenko on "The November Man," saying, "There was a sweet irony in it all because Olga had made a Bond film with Daniel, and so that's the kind of joy of making a film like this. It was Olga's work and her talent and beauty, vulnerability. It just made sense, and it felt good."
Sadly, the film itself didn't impress critics enough to outdo "Quantum of Solace" and its 63% Rotten Tomatoes score. Instead, it racked up a 36% rating on the site, with critics registering their disappointment with the way in which "The November Man" relied on spy genre clichés for much of its story.
On the other hand, "The November Man" is arguably better than most of the Craig Bond movies that arrived in the wake of 2012's "Skyfall." Tom Long of the Detroit News also found it to be "a sturdy-enough addition to the action spy (as opposed to the thoughtful spy) canon." Indeed, if you're looking for a solid Brosnan action showcase then you can do a lot worse than "The November Man" — a spy movie James Bond fans will enjoy and a decent little actioner in its own right.