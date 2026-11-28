12 years after he stepped away from the James Bond franchise, Pierce Brosnan re-entered the world of international espionage. Rather than spending more time on Her Majesty's Secret Service, however, Brosnan played a CIA agent who's drawn back into the fray in 2014's "The November Man." Sadly, it wasn't quite the grounded spy thriller triumph the actor envisioned. But it was a heck of a lot better than his final 007 film, and even co-starred a former Bond girl in Olga Kurylenko.

Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond and our hopes for an old man Bond film starring Pierce Brosnan continue to slip away. No doubt the "Primetime" star will do a stellar job as 007, but Brosnan is still doing some of the best work of his career (watch "Mobland" for immediate proof). As such, it would be nice to see him return to the Bond franchise for one last go round as a weary but still-sharp spy, especially considering he never really got the 007 movie he deserved... maybe "GoldenEye."

Thankfully, for those in need of more Brosnan spy action, the actor spent quite a lot of time outside the Bond franchise making films which were remarkably reminiscent of his 007 movies. Leaving aside his early-'90s non-spy Bond movie series that was basically one big flop, Brosnan appeared in "The Tailor of Panama," "The Thomas Crown Affair," and something called "Survivor," the poster for which features the Irish star holding a pistol in a suspiciously Bond-esque pose. Then, there's "The November Man," which didn't fare too well with critics. Viewed in retrospect, however, there's a lot to like.