Pierce Brosnan's Non-James Bond Spy Movie Series Was A Huge Miss

1995's "GoldenEye" introduced the world to Pierce Brosnan as James Bond. But this wasn't the first time the Irish star played an action hero — though he'd probably rather it was. Just prior to his debut as 007, Brosnan starred in two TV movies that saw him play a United Nations operative tasked with stopping a nuclear bomb-equipped train and tracking down a priceless work of art. Needless to say, Bond or "The Thomas Crown Affair" these films were not.

In the early '90s, Brosnan had already achieved notoriety thanks to his starring role in the 1980s series "Remington Steele." He managed to maintain his profile with roles in films such as 1993's "Mrs. Doubtfire" before "GoldenEye" became the most important box office hit in James Bond history. His appearance in TV movies "Death Train" and "Nightwatch," however, did little to further his career. In fact, if Bond producers had seen his performances in these small-screen action thrillers, he might never have worn the tux.

A year before Billy Bob Thornton took on Steven Seagal in 1994's "On Deadly Ground," Brosnan fronted his own Seagal-esque actioner in "Death Train." Also known as "Detonator," the 1993 made for TV movie saw Brosnan brushing up on his action chops ahead of his debut as England's greatest spy. Unfortunately, the film was little more than a low-effort "Die Hard" clone. Hey, what did you expect from a movie called "Death Train?" That said, it did have one heck of a cast and even featured another Bond legend.