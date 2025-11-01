All 9 Clint Eastwood War Movies Ranked

Clint Eastwood has had one of the most remarkable careers in Hollywood. He first started acting in the 1950s before really rising to prominence with 1964's "A Fistful of Dollars," playing a stoic anti-hero that would become a signature of the type of lead roles Eastwood would embody in the decades that followed. Plenty of performers would be satisfied getting steady work, acting here and there to pay the bills, but Eastwood would soon find he had a knack behind the camera as well. He's even won Best Director at the Academy Awards twice (for "Unforgiven" and "Million Dollar Baby").

Eastwood has seen great success, and over the years, he seems to gravitate toward certain types of stories. For instance, he has an affinity for more action-oriented projects within the realm of police procedurals, Westerns, and, of course, war films. It makes sense Eastwood would want to convey the horrors of war through film, as he himself served briefly. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1951 during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Ord in Northern California. Probably his most memorable experience involved being involved in a plane crash that landed him in the ocean, requiring him to swim two miles back to shore.

Eastwood received an honorable discharge in 1953 and started acting shortly after. When ranking Eastwood's war movies, we're looking at ones he either acted in or directed (or, occasionally, both). And while certain films leave something to be desired, others are haunting tributes to the people who gave their lives for their country.