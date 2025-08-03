Clint Eastwood Gave All His Lines Away In A Major War Movie

We watched a lot of war films in our household when I was a kid. My granddad served in the Royal Air Force in Africa during World War II, and my dad loved action movies, so we tended towards classics like "Ice Cold in Alex" and brawny men-on-a-mission adventures such as "The Great Escape," "Von Ryan's Express," and "The Dirty Dozen." Low on grit and high on derring-do, these flicks were rousing stuff that celebrated stiff upper lips and cool heads under fire, stirring up pride in our nation's part in victory over the Third Reich. My favorite was "Where Eagles Dare;" I was left absolutely breathless when I first saw it and it gave me all the things I wanted from a war movie back then: suspense, double-crosses, explosions, and plenty of Nazis getting what's coming to them. Plus it had cinema's greatest cable car scene and Clint Eastwood playing another monosyllabic badass to stand alongside The Man With No Name and "Dirty" Harry Callahan.

"Where Eagles Dare" was originally devised as a star vehicle for Richard Burton, who was one of cinema's biggest stars in the mid-1960s. Combining critical acclaim for his powerhouse performances in films like "Becket" and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" with major box office clout, the British actor also dominated headlines thanks to his tumultuous high-profile relationship with Elizabeth Taylor. He eventually decided to take a break from more serious material and do a fun movie his kids could watch and one that he wouldn't die in — indeed, one of his specifications was that he could waste a few bad guys instead.

Hence, Burton got in touch with producer Elliot Kastner, who in turn enlisted Alistair MacLean, the Scottish author whose action-packed novels provided the source material for war thrillers like "The Guns of Navarone" and "Ice Station Zebra." MacLean then knocked out an original story about a daring rescue mission from an impregnable fortress in the Bavarian Alps, and Burton had his action movie, plus a $1.2 million check and a share of the profits. He was joined by a largely British cast including Mary Ure, Patrick Wymark, Donald Houston, and the ever-wonderful Michael Hordern. To add a little international glamor, these familiar faces were joined by future Hammer horror icon Ingrid Pitt and Eastwood, Hollywood's then-newest tough guy. But, unusually for an up-and-coming star, Eastwood wanted less lines, not more.