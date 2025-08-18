Seth Rogen Had A Totally Valid Issue With A Clint Eastwood War Movie

"American Sniper" arrived at a very strange time in Clint Eastwood's career. He'd taken an uncharacteristic three-year break from directing after badly missing the mark with "J. Edgar" in 2011. Though he probably did a fair amount of shot-calling on the set of "Trouble with the Curve," where he was directed by his longtime behind-the-scenes collaborator Robert Lorenz, he was wise to ease up on the filmmaking reins because if you know anything about the game of baseball, it would be hard to make a worse movie than that one.

When Eastwood finally stepped behind the camera again for 2014's "Jersey Boys," he hadn't fully escaped the embarrassment of his bizarre 2012 GOP Convention speech where he ineptly roasted an empty chair occupied by an imaginary President Barack Obama. But directing an adaptation of a jukebox musical about The Four Seasons seemed thrillingly out of character for Eastwood; it could be just the thing to erase that clumsy convention performance from the world's collective memory. Alas, it was a sluggish Broadway transfer that was dimly lit and inexplicably light on music. "Jersey Boys" has its moments, but Eastwood was taking a risk at a moment he should've been playing to his strengths.

The prolific filmmaker's 2014 didn't conclude with "Jersey Boys." When his biopic about the life of highly decorated Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, "American Sniper," debuted at that year's AFI Film Festival in November, a majority of critics praised it as a triumphant return to form. I was in that audience and felt the strangest flood of emotions. At the time, on a purely technical level, I thought "American Sniper" was Eastwood's most accomplished film since "A Perfect World" (I would now say "The Bridges of Madison County"), but, thematically, it felt janky. It was an anti-war movie that assessed the sheepdog heroism of Kyle (who was shot dead by a PTSD-stricken former soldier at a rifle range in Texas), who became the greatest marksman in the history of the U.S. military. Kyle followed orders, and relied on his judgment to protect his fellow soldiers without killing innocent civilians. This was an impossible task, one that understandably haunted Kyle, but there was a dark side to this man. Kyle bizarrely bragged that he and a friend drunkenly shot dozens of armed civilians during the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. He also made other wild claims that appeared to be total lies, so it bothered me greatly when Eastwood concluded "American Sniper" with real-life footage of his memorial at Cowboys Stadium in Dallas, Texas. This was like granting Kyle sainthood. And moviegoers packed theaters to pay their respects at the box office.

Even though I admire most of this movie, this decision still irks me. It also bothered Seth Rogen, and he caught some serious flack over expressing his opinion.