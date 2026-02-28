Landman Star Billy Bob Thornton Took On Steven Seagal In An Early Action Movie Role

Long before he traversed the Texas plains as Tommy Norris in "Landman," Billy Bob Thornton played an even more ruthless role for an oil company. 1994's "On Deadly Ground" featured the actor in a small part as a mercenary hired by an oil firm to put down a firefighter turned oil worker played by Steven Seagal. It wasn't good, but luckily for Thornton he's not in it for very long — though that didn't stop him from sustaining a serious injury while filming.

In "Landman," Thornton is as sharp as ever. The now 70-year-old doles out wry West Texas witticisms with ease in a show that seemed destined to have middle America enraptured. It helps, of course, that with his good old boy attitude and staunch loyalty to M-Tex Oil, Tommy seems to embody so many of the values held by conservative audiences. But if Thornton's Landman isn't quite pro-oil enough for you, there is another of his performances that should do the trick.

Back in 1994, Thornton was coming off one of the best Westerns ever in "Tombstone" (which also featured his "Landman" co-star Sam Elliott), but he was still a newcomer. It would be another two years before he won the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for "Sling Blade," which solidified him as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. In the meantime, he continued to work, appearing in one of the best Westerns of the '90s with Jim Jarmusch's "Dead Man" and in the Robert Duvall-led oil drama "The Stars Fell on Henrietta." But that wasn't the only oil-related project to feature Thornton in the mid-'90s. In '94, the young actor portrayed a mercenary for an oil company charged with taking down Seagal — an impossible task in any film, but especially one directed by the man himself.