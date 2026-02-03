Landman's Billy Bob Thornton And Sam Elliott Starred In One Of The Greatest Westerns Ever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliott are both acting legends in their own right. They've both been at this for decades, and their paths have crossed several times over the years. Most recently, the two starred opposite one another in "Landman," which is a big hit on Paramount+, albeit to Thornton's surprise. In any event, it's sort of a victory lap for the two veteran actors, with the modern Western about the oil industry heading into season 3. But long before they crossed paths within Taylor Sheridan's TV empire, they appeared together in one of the best Westerns ever made.

The movie in question is 1993's "Tombstone." Directed by George P. Cosmatos, of "Rambo: First Blood Part II" fame, it remains one of the most roundly-beloved Westerns of all time. While there are perhaps "better" examples of Westerns out there, such as "The Searchers" or "Once Upon a Time in the West," it's difficult to find a more downright entertaining entry in the canon of this popular genre.

The film centers on Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and his brothers, Morgan (Bill Paxton) and Virgil (Elliott), who have left their gunslinger ways behind them. Now, they're hoping to settle down and start a business in the town of Tombstone, Arizona. Trouble soon finds them anyhow when they become the targets of a ruthless gang known as the Cowboys. Along with Wyatt's best friend Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), the brothers attempt to restore order to the town, leading to the infamous gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

Elliott's Virgil is one of the main characters in the movie, whereas Thornton plays a much smaller role, namely that of Johnny Tyler, a hot-tempered card dealer. All the same, they were both part of the recipe that resulted in cinematic magic.