The next era of the "James Bond" movie franchise is upon us. After years of waiting and endless speculation, Robert Pattinson is officially the next Bond and is replacing Daniel Craig. The Craig era firmly and definitively came to an end in 2021 with "No Time to Die." Now? The former "Twilight" and current "The Batman" star gets to put his stamp on 007. But what about his supporting cast?

Making a new "Bond" film doesn't just mean casting a new MI6 agent. It means filling out some other key roles, and that includes Q, aka the quartermaster and head of Q Branch at MI6. This is historically the individual who outfits Bond with his various gadgets and field equipment for his missions. Ben Whishaw made his debut as Q in "Skyfall" during the Craig era, serving as one of only a small handful of actors to take on that responsibility.

The character made a brief appearance in "Dr. No" as "Major Boothroyd" played by Peter Burton, but for the lion's share of this franchise's existence, it was the late, great Desmond Llewelyn who played Q, with his tenure extending all the way from "From Russia with Love" to "The World is Not Enough." That was one heck of a run. Now, though, it's time for the next chapter.

So, who will suit up as Q for "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve and outfit Pattinson's Bond for his next mission? We're going to go over five actors who should be considered for the role, for various reasons. Let's get into it.