5 Actors Who Should Play Q In Robert Pattinson's James Bond Movies
The next era of the "James Bond" movie franchise is upon us. After years of waiting and endless speculation, Robert Pattinson is officially the next Bond and is replacing Daniel Craig. The Craig era firmly and definitively came to an end in 2021 with "No Time to Die." Now? The former "Twilight" and current "The Batman" star gets to put his stamp on 007. But what about his supporting cast?
Making a new "Bond" film doesn't just mean casting a new MI6 agent. It means filling out some other key roles, and that includes Q, aka the quartermaster and head of Q Branch at MI6. This is historically the individual who outfits Bond with his various gadgets and field equipment for his missions. Ben Whishaw made his debut as Q in "Skyfall" during the Craig era, serving as one of only a small handful of actors to take on that responsibility.
The character made a brief appearance in "Dr. No" as "Major Boothroyd" played by Peter Burton, but for the lion's share of this franchise's existence, it was the late, great Desmond Llewelyn who played Q, with his tenure extending all the way from "From Russia with Love" to "The World is Not Enough." That was one heck of a run. Now, though, it's time for the next chapter.
So, who will suit up as Q for "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve and outfit Pattinson's Bond for his next mission? We're going to go over five actors who should be considered for the role, for various reasons. Let's get into it.
Nicholas Hoult
This may seem too obvious and perhaps even painful for the actor involved, but it also makes sense. Robert Pattinson's "James Bond" casting continued an unfortunate trend for Nicholas Hoult as he's always the bridesmaid, never the bride. He was the runner up for Batman in "The Batman" and the runner up for Superman in "Superman." Now? He was one of the finalists for Bond before Pattinson nabbed the role. It's been a rough run for the actor.
Be that as it may, much in the same way that missing out on Superman made him a damn fine Lex Luthor, he could be a very good Q in Denis Villeneuve's currently untitled "Bond" movie. For one, it's pretty darn easy to picture Hoult as a smart guy in a lab coat. His work as Beast in the "X-Men" films proved that well enough, and he's only become a better actor in the years since joining that franchise, so there's no question he could pull it off.
More importantly, Bond and Q have always had something of a playfully contentious relationship in the movies. "Pay attention, 007!" and all that jazz. Hoult might have a little bit of playful bitterness and/or jealousy to work with when it comes to Pattinson as Bond. That could provide a lot of on-screen fuel and chemistry for the dynamic between these two.
Now, would Hoult want to settle for Q after missing out on the big prize? That's unclear, but if he's open to it, this could be a fun option.
Samantha Morton
Samantha Morton is an actor who has been doing it at a very high level for a very long time, yet she remains somewhat unappreciated. Now, though, Morton has made herself more familiar to audiences as Circe in Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," delivering a scene-stealing performance in a movie filled with A-listers who all brought their A game. That list of actors just so happens to include Robert Pattinson. So, even though the pair didn't share any screen time, their reunion here would be a nice story in and of itself.
But more than that, Morton is a wildly flexible performer of immense talent. From sci-fi movies like "Minority Report" to hit TV shows such as "The Walking Dead," she's been everywhere and done it all. Morton is often a pretty serious actor, too, and she could bring a stern quality to Q. At the same time, the role would allow her to loosen up a bit, which would undoubtedly be fun to see from an artist of her caliber.
Morton will also be in her 50s by the time filming on the next "James Bond" movie truly gets underway, so her age provides her with a believable wisdom that she could impart onto Pattinson's Bond. Indeed, there's something about the notion of a quartermaster in these movies that benefits from someone who feels like they lived a life before being relegated to Q Branch. It's been missing ever since Desmond Llewelyn passed, and Morton could bring it back with her own, unique twist.
Richard Ayode
If Denis Villeneuve and the brass at Amazon want to use the new Q for some dry comedic relief, as opposed to going the more serious route, it's hard to imagine a better fit for the role than Richard Ayoade. One of the most consistently funny British comedians of the current generation, it's almost too easy to picture him in a lab coat giving Robert Pattinson's 007 the business before he heads out on a mission.
Ayoade has a very distinct, very British, and at times delightfully dry sense of humor. It's the sort of trait that's easy to picture someone with Q's job having. Ayoade is also a damn fine writer and director, so he could be an asset to the production overall. Heck, NBC tried to remake "The IT Crowd" more than once and failed more than once, as Ayoade and the distinctive sense of humor he brought to that show are quite difficult to pull off.
This particular casting choice relies an awful lot on the direction of this new iteration of the franchise. Villeneuve is a pretty serious storyteller and, for that reason, Ayoade might be a long shot. That's not to say that he couldn't turn in a dramatic performance, but the benefit of casting him is foremost comedic relief. If Villeneuve strikes a balance between humor and grit, recalling something closer to "GoldenEye" than "Casino Royale," then it's easier to envision.
Basically, if the shoe fits, Ayoade feels like a slam dunk casting choice.
Emma Thompson
If the idea was just, "Let's find the very best actor we can and offer her the role of Q in this movie," then it would be tough to do better than Emma Thompson. These things are subjective, but she's a two-time Oscar winner and a five-time Oscar nominee who has been one of the best actors working pretty much for as long as we've known her name. If she says yes, you say thank you.
At first glance, it might make more sense to have Thompson play M rather than Q. And look, if Denis Villeneuve offered her the role of M, I'd happily get behind it. That said, some of Thompson's best work is on the more playful side, be it her turn in Hugh Jackman's must-watch murder mystery "The Sheep Detectives" or the criminally under-seen "Stranger Than Fiction." Yes, she's about as good as it gets when she puts on her serious hat in movies like "The Remains of the Day" as well. We can't forget that.
Q could give her an opportunity to have some fun while flexing every facet of her acting chops. A director like Villeneuve has a knack for getting the most out of great actors, even if it's in a smaller role. See: Dave Bautista in "Dune." As such, letting an actor as good as Thompson eat up the scenery in a "James Bond" movie as Q would be an asset to this new iteration of the franchise.
Would Thompson be interested in doing such a thing? Would she rather play a Bond villain? It's tough to say, but if this came up, and Thompsan entertained saying yes, that would pretty much be the end of the discussion. Finding a "better" actor is going to be tough.
Ben Whishaw
Last, but certainly not least, we come to the most obvious of the bunch, if not the most realistic in this particular scenario. Ben Whishaw made his entry into the franchise during the Daniel Craig era. "Skyfall" remains the biggest "James Bond" movie ever, which just so happens to be the first time audiences saw Whishaw as Q. He remained on board for the rest of the Craig era, including "Spectre" and "No Time to Die." So, why not just have him stay on board for the Robert Pattinson era?
In most cases in modern franchise filmmaking, reboot means total reset. However, the "James Bond" movies aren't like any other property. Desmond Llewelyn was the quartermaster for every single Bond save for Craig. Judi Dench was the M for both Pierce Brosnan and Craig. You get the idea. This film series has always played it a little more fast and loose with continuity in that way. Granted, Amazon is now in the driver's seat, and it seems to be changing things up already. Specifically, Pattinson's Bond casting broke a 60-year-old 007 tradition, as he's the biggest established movie star to ever take on the part.
For that reason, it seems far more likely that Denis Villeneuve and Amazon will move forth with a total reboot. However, if they decide to keep some level of tradition alive, bringing Whishaw back wouldn't be a bad call. He's even a little older now, which might allow him to bring something a bit different to the role this time around. There's no denying that he had something unique to offer.
Again, this may not be the most realistic choice, but in many ways, it's the most logical one.
The new "James Bond" movie doesn't have a release date yet, so stay tuned.