Robert Pattinson is officially the man of the moment. 2026 was already his year, of course, considering his acclaimed turns in everything from A24's "The Drama" to Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" to "Primetime" — with still another big appearance to come in December with "Dune: Part 3." That's on top of reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' "The Batman Part II" and, as of today, his official casting announcement as James Bond. But can we take a moment to pour one out for the equally-as-talented character actor doomed to be the runner-up far more often than he deserves? We're talking, of course, about Nicholas Hoult.

We've sort of been dreading this exact outcome the moment we first heard about the various finalists up for the world-famous MI6 agent. In all fairness, neither Nicholas Hoult nor his agent (nor his bank account) should shed any tears based on his career trajectory to this point. He's made an impression in a number of smaller roles over the years (check out "The Order" from 2024 for great example of that), all while working with some of the best directors around. He's even waded into the blockbuster arena a few times, first in the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" movies and most recently as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's DC Universe.

But, despite all that success, we have to point out how the "Mad Max: Fury Road" scene-stealer continues to get the short end of the stick. Adding insult to injury, this isn't even the first time he's watched Pattinson specifically land the coveted role he was eyeing. So here's to Nicholas Hoult, the perpetual underdog who'll always be a star in our hearts.