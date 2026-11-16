Robert Pattinson's James Bond Casting Continues An Unfortunate Trend For Nicholas Hoult
Robert Pattinson is officially the man of the moment. 2026 was already his year, of course, considering his acclaimed turns in everything from A24's "The Drama" to Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" to "Primetime" — with still another big appearance to come in December with "Dune: Part 3." That's on top of reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' "The Batman Part II" and, as of today, his official casting announcement as James Bond. But can we take a moment to pour one out for the equally-as-talented character actor doomed to be the runner-up far more often than he deserves? We're talking, of course, about Nicholas Hoult.
We've sort of been dreading this exact outcome the moment we first heard about the various finalists up for the world-famous MI6 agent. In all fairness, neither Nicholas Hoult nor his agent (nor his bank account) should shed any tears based on his career trajectory to this point. He's made an impression in a number of smaller roles over the years (check out "The Order" from 2024 for great example of that), all while working with some of the best directors around. He's even waded into the blockbuster arena a few times, first in the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" movies and most recently as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's DC Universe.
But, despite all that success, we have to point out how the "Mad Max: Fury Road" scene-stealer continues to get the short end of the stick. Adding insult to injury, this isn't even the first time he's watched Pattinson specifically land the coveted role he was eyeing. So here's to Nicholas Hoult, the perpetual underdog who'll always be a star in our hearts.
Look away, Nicholas Hoult stans, because he's just lost out on another high-profile role with James Bond
"Always the bridesmaid, never the bride" is probably too harsh to describe what's going on with Nicholas Hoult lately but, man, it reaches a point. Despite proving himself to have one heck of a screen presence throughout the last several years, whether it be as an agent of chaos in Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" in 2018 or as a leading man in 2019's "Tolkien" biopic or even the horror-heavy "Nosferatu," Hoult has clearly been aching for the unambiguous breakout role that would make him a household name among general audiences. With all due respect to his meme-factory performances in "The Menu" or "Superman," well, neither of those have quite cut it. (Although that one photoshoot for "The Great" alongside Elle Fanning still leaves rent-free in our minds. You know the one.)
Sadly, that trend continues with the James Bond announcement. Real ones know it all started when Hoult was in contention for the title role in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," reportedly the only other name considered along with Robert Pattinson. But wait, it gets worse. After losing out on that crown jewel for superheroes, Hoult managed to find himself in the running for Superman a few short years later for James Gunn's reboot — which he ended up falling just short of, as well, though he picked up the role of supervillain Lex Luthor in a fun bit of meta casting. Third time isn't the charm, however, as he's now once again looking up to Pattinson as our newest Bond. How much is one man supposed to endure???
We love you, Nicholas Hoult, even if Hollywood's casting directors apparently have it out for you.