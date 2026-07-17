Why Circe In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Looks So Familiar

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" is finally here, and early reactions have described his adaptation of Homer's epic poem as a grand piece of blockbuster spectacle. If nothing else, it's certainly the biggest movie Nolan's ever made.

Indeed, this film is an achievement for its writer/director — one that feels like a companion piece to "Oppenheimer" with respect to how Nolan uses the IMAX format. If "Oppenheimer" was Nolan proving he could make a biopic feel huge and spectacular through IMAX, then "The Odyssey" is him making a Ray Harryhausen fantasy adventure on the largest and most expensive canvas available. It also finds Nolan at his most fantastical, telling a story that's full of gods and mythical creatures yet is ultimately a grounded tale about a man desperately trying to get back home to his family.

What's more, "The Odyssey" boasts a star-studded cast in roles big and small, from Matt Damon as its protagonist, Odysseus, to Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Zendaya as Athena, Mia Goth as Melantho, and Elliot Page as Sinon. But along with the most recognizable names in the movie, there are certain faces that probably ring a bell, even if you can't quite place them.

Such is the case of Circe. The witch and goddess of Aeaea, Circe is brought to life here by Samantha Morton, a British actor who got her start in the ITV series "Soldier Soldier" in the early 1990s before appearing in Woody Allen's "Sweet and Lowdown" and Jim Sheridan's "In America," earning Oscar nods for both films. Since then, however, Morton has become better known for her work in movies like "Minority Report" and "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," along with her turn as Alpha, the leader of The Whisperers, in the "Walking Dead" TV show.