Hugh Jackman's 2026 Murder Mystery Movie Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video
With all ewe respect to the likes of "Gosford Park," "The Last of Sheila," "Clue," and countless other classics, it appears that a very different murder-mystery movie has emerged as a contender for the crown: "The Sheep Detectives." Because when you can market a family-friendly whodunit full of talking barnyard animals while still staging one heck of an elaborate murder, you simply have to do it. All jokes aside, the Amazon MGM film may be chock-wool of talent both in front of and behind the camera, but it seemed to come out of nowhere and establish itself as one of the year's biggest pleasant surprises. Take that, Agatha Christie!
Released in May of this year, "The Sheep Detectives" recently made its streaming debut for viewers at home. That means this well-kept secret is about to get a fresh spotlight, with fans flocking (okay that's the last pun, I swear) to Prime Video to see what all the fuss is about. The film stars Hugh Jackman as George Hardy, a lovable shepherd who spends his days reading murder-mystery stories to his sheep. Unbeknownst to him, however, his captive audience understands what he's reading to them, even if they can't quite grasp the concept of "death" just yet. Thus, when George abruptly ends up murdered, it's up to our bumbling sheep detectives to do their best Sherlock Holmes impression and solve the case — if they can only get out of their own way, of course.
While most will undoubtedly come in expecting a funny, charming, and silly romp through the English countryside, newcomers might just find themselves moved by the shear emotions (sorry, sorry, trying to delete it) on display throughout "The Sheep Detectives."
Don't be baa-shful -- Prime Video subscribers can now watch The Sheep Detectives for themselves
This is what cinema was invented for, folks. If you missed "The Sheep Detectives" in theaters the first time around, well, you should probably feel a little sheepish about that. But not to worry, for there's still time to fix those mistakes and spread the good news of the talking, crime-solving sheep that are bound to delight anyone who gives them a chance.
Based on the novel "Three Bags Full" by author Leonie Swann, "The Sheep Detectives" comes from director Kyle Balda ("Minions," "Despicable Me 3") and a decade-old script by "Chernobyl" and "The Last of Us" writer Craig Mazin and stars an absolutely packed cast of name-brand talent. In addition to Hugh Jackman (who can currently be seen headlining the rather less kid-friendly movie "The Death of Robin Hood"), the ensemble includes Emma Thompson, "Masters of the Universe" star Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, Nicholas Braun, and Conleth Hill. Oh, and then there's the voice cast of Patrick Stewart, Brett Goldstein, Regina Hall, Bella Ramsey, Chris O'Dowd, Bryan Cranston, Rhys Darby, and too many more to name. This movie ain't messing around, people.
It's high time that the streaming world finally got on board with the joys of "The Sheep Detectives." It's either that or the sheep-related puns continue until morale improves. Check out the synopsis below:
In this witty, new breed of mystery, George (Hugh Jackman) is a shepherd who reads detective novels to his beloved sheep every night, assuming they can't possibly understand. But when a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep realize they must become the detectives. As they follow the clues and investigate human suspects, they prove that even sheep can be brilliant crime-solvers.