Hugh Jackman's 2026 Murder Mystery Movie Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

With all ewe respect to the likes of "Gosford Park," "The Last of Sheila," "Clue," and countless other classics, it appears that a very different murder-mystery movie has emerged as a contender for the crown: "The Sheep Detectives." Because when you can market a family-friendly whodunit full of talking barnyard animals while still staging one heck of an elaborate murder, you simply have to do it. All jokes aside, the Amazon MGM film may be chock-wool of talent both in front of and behind the camera, but it seemed to come out of nowhere and establish itself as one of the year's biggest pleasant surprises. Take that, Agatha Christie!

Released in May of this year, "The Sheep Detectives" recently made its streaming debut for viewers at home. That means this well-kept secret is about to get a fresh spotlight, with fans flocking (okay that's the last pun, I swear) to Prime Video to see what all the fuss is about. The film stars Hugh Jackman as George Hardy, a lovable shepherd who spends his days reading murder-mystery stories to his sheep. Unbeknownst to him, however, his captive audience understands what he's reading to them, even if they can't quite grasp the concept of "death" just yet. Thus, when George abruptly ends up murdered, it's up to our bumbling sheep detectives to do their best Sherlock Holmes impression and solve the case — if they can only get out of their own way, of course.

While most will undoubtedly come in expecting a funny, charming, and silly romp through the English countryside, newcomers might just find themselves moved by the shear emotions (sorry, sorry, trying to delete it) on display throughout "The Sheep Detectives."