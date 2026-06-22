How To Watch The Sheep Detectives At Home
What if I told you that the best movie of 2026, certainly the one with the wildest premise, was a murder mystery starring a flock of sheep? If you don't believe me, "The Sheep Detectives" is currently sitting at a verified 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, including 96% from audiences, and for good reason. This is a film in the style of the best Agatha Christie murder mystery whodunits. It's a movie Rian Johnson could have easily turned into a "Knives Out" sequel... if it wasn't for the sheep.
Yes, sheep. Based on Leonie Swann's "Three Bags Full," director Kyle Balda's "The Sheep Detectives" is a murder mystery whodunit based on a script by the acclaimed screenwriter behind "Chernobyl" and "The Last of Us," Craig Mazin. It has the kind of emotionally devastating story of those two shows, with well-rounded characters and poignant themes about belonging and community. And yet, it filters that through some "Babe: Pig in the City"-esque chaos, resulting in a bonkers, hilarious, and also quite emotional mystery where a flock of sheep try to solve the murder of their human shepherd (played by Hugh Jackman.)
"The Sheep Detectives" has been praised far and wide, and if you somehow haven't seen the wildest movie of 2026, you're in luck. Unfortunately, you've already missed the incredible sense of discovery that comes with seeing this movie on a big screen full of unsuspecting moviegoers without a clue of what the hell they're about to watch. But you can still enjoy the film from the comfort of your home soon. Amazon MGM Studios are bringing "The Sheep Detectives" to Prime Video worldwide on June 24, 2026.
The Sheep Detectives is a delightful romp
"The Sheep Detectives" boasts an excellent cast of actors, not only for the human characters (Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, "Masters of the Universe" star Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Thompson, and Hong Chau), but also the sheep voice actors, who include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Regina Hall, and Patrick Stewart.
Much like Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" movies, the cast of known actors helps sell the movie, of course, but each actor elevates their role with gravitas and experience. Louis-Dreyfus is not just hilarious as a murder mystery-loving sheep, but also brings a sorrowful layer to the film and to her character. She is the emotional center of the story and the character wouldn't be the same without her performance.
This is not just a silly little movie about sheep; "The Sheep Detectives" also has to work as an actual murder mystery whodunit. The central mystery of the murder of the shepherd is intriguing, the characters are memorable, the clues are compelling and the final reveal satisfying. Director Kyle Balda told /Film that he strove to make the film feel like a locked-room mystery, despite the "rolling green hills." It paid off: "The Sheep Detectives" is a proper whodunit able to stand with the greats, regardless of the species of its protagonists.