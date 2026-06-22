How To Watch The Sheep Detectives At Home

What if I told you that the best movie of 2026, certainly the one with the wildest premise, was a murder mystery starring a flock of sheep? If you don't believe me, "The Sheep Detectives" is currently sitting at a verified 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, including 96% from audiences, and for good reason. This is a film in the style of the best Agatha Christie murder mystery whodunits. It's a movie Rian Johnson could have easily turned into a "Knives Out" sequel... if it wasn't for the sheep.

Yes, sheep. Based on Leonie Swann's "Three Bags Full," director Kyle Balda's "The Sheep Detectives" is a murder mystery whodunit based on a script by the acclaimed screenwriter behind "Chernobyl" and "The Last of Us," Craig Mazin. It has the kind of emotionally devastating story of those two shows, with well-rounded characters and poignant themes about belonging and community. And yet, it filters that through some "Babe: Pig in the City"-esque chaos, resulting in a bonkers, hilarious, and also quite emotional mystery where a flock of sheep try to solve the murder of their human shepherd (played by Hugh Jackman.)

"The Sheep Detectives" has been praised far and wide, and if you somehow haven't seen the wildest movie of 2026, you're in luck. Unfortunately, you've already missed the incredible sense of discovery that comes with seeing this movie on a big screen full of unsuspecting moviegoers without a clue of what the hell they're about to watch. But you can still enjoy the film from the comfort of your home soon. Amazon MGM Studios are bringing "The Sheep Detectives" to Prime Video worldwide on June 24, 2026.