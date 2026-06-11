The Death Of Robin Hood Review: Hugh Jackman Leads An Ultra-Violent, Melancholy Myth Deconstruction

The legend of Robin Hood has endured for over 600 years, and movies have frequently turned to the story of the famous outlaw, mostly because he's in the public domain so no one has to pay for the rights. One of the most famous takes is Errol Flynn in the swashbuckling "The Adventures of Robin Hood." But that's just one version of the character.

Over the decades we've had examples like Disney's 1973's "Robin Hood," which turned Robin into a cartoon fox who awakened something primal in budding furries everywhere. Then there's Kevin Costner's very silly, very entertaining "gritty" '90s take in "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," Mel Brooks' parody of that movie, "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," and Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe's weirdly dull 2010 action flop "Robin Hood." Oh yeah, there was also a 2018 "Robin Hood" starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx that I'm pretty sure no one remembers.

These movies all vary in quality and memorability (I'm guessing if you asked most people to pick a favorite, they'd pick that sexy cartoon fox), and an argument can be made that there's really nothing left to do with the character and his story at this point. We've had both traditional takes and deconstructions — what more is there to say? Writer-director Michael Sarnoski attempts to answer that question with "The Death of Robin Hood," a surprisingly violent, mournful look at the character's final days.