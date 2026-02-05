Russell Crowe's Historical Action Flop On HBO Max Deserves A Second Chance

Hollywood can't stop, won't stop making "Robin Hood" movies. The 2010s alone gave us not one but two big-budget prequel films about the legendary English outlaw, both of which are simply titled, well, "Robin Hood." Of the pair, however, "Robin Hood" (2018) is far more in line with what you would expect from this era of tentpole cinema: It's a gritty historical adventure movie (in the Christopher Nolan mode) where everyone is sexy, the villain is played by Ben Mendelsohn (he's the Sheriff of Nottingham, to be exact), and it ends on a note blatantly teeing up a sequel that never came to pass.

Nevertheless, that particular "Robin Hood" has its charms, and so does "Robin Hood" (2010), itself directed by none other than Sir Ridley Scott. But where the former is clearly angling to make the Robin Hood mythology more appealing to younger viewers, Scott's film is an intentionally downbeat and unromanticized affair. In his and co-writer Brian Helgeland's version of this story, for example, Robin (Russell Crowe) is already middle-aged and roundly disillusioned after years of warring in the muck and mud as an archer serving King Richard the Lionheart (Danny Huston). Scott's period action epic is also staunchly anti-Crusades, which shouldn't come as a surprise for those who've seen his director's cut of "Kingdom of Heaven."

It's not just Robin; all the famed heroes of Sherwood Forest are older, more tired, and grimier here, including Marian (as portrayed by Cate Blanchett). Sure enough, Scott's "Robin Hood: The Bummer Version" didn't light the box office on fire, either, though that was mainly due to its way-too-high budget. All the same, it's charting on HBO Max stateside right now (via FlixPatrol), and for fair reason: It's the kind of flop that's worth checking out on streaming.