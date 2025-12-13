It may be hard to believe, but there were three theatrical Christopher Columbus movies released between August and October of 1992. Any readers outside of the United States should know that American schoolchildren, for generations, were taught that Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer, "discovered America." He was presented as a vaunted historical figure who was responsible for the very first moments of U.S. history. What he really did was open up a shipping lane that allowed for the brutal colonization/genocide of the Americas, of course, and Columbus has been severely re-litigated in recent decades. We no longer celebrate Columbus Day.

But in 1992, we were still feeling a little wistful about the man, especially since it had been exactly 500 years since his previously noted transatlantic voyage. Several filmmakers felt the need to make epic historical dramas about Columbus' conquest. Two of them were intended to be high-profile Oscar-worthy prestige pictures, and each one boasted a cast of notable celebrities. The third was a spoof of the Columbus myth that was released in between the other two.

The films in question were Ridley Scott's "1492: Conquest of Paradise," John Glen's "Christopher Columbus: The Discovery," and Gerald Thomas' "Carry On, Columbus," the latest in Britain's decades-long "Carry On" comedy series. Perhaps not shocking anyone, all of these movies bombed at the box office. This was especially embarrassing in the case of Scott's film, which only made $7.2 million at the box office against a $47 million budget. Clearly, audiences didn't care about Columbus, though it probably didn't help that Scott's movie was also an abysmal slog that critics roundly hated.