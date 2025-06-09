Why Ridley Scott's Kingdom Of Heaven Director's Cut Is The Best Version Of The Movie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ridley Scott was on fire creatively at the outset of the 21st century. After a rough 1990s that saw him stumble, at least commercially, with "1492: Conquest of Paradise," "White Squall," and "G.I. Jane," the world-building maestro bounced back in a big way with "Gladiator," "Hannibal," and "Black Hawk Down." Scott had always exhibited a chameleonic ease moving from genre to genre, but deftly segueing from a sword-and-sandals epic to a Grand Guignol romance to a concussive masterpiece of modern combat over the course of two years was an unparalleled feat, particularly while working on such a massive scale.

Scott, then in his mid-60s, appeared to be peaking (it's worth noting that he didn't make his first feature, 1977's "The Duellists," until he was 40). So when he failed to win the Best Director Oscar for both "Gladiator" and "Black Hawk Down" (despite the former winning Best Picture), it felt safe to assume that something even grander was bubbling in the cauldron of his imagination. After taking a blockbuster break with the amusingly off-kilter crime flick "Matchstick Men" in 2003, it felt like that magnum opus was en route with "Kingdom of Heaven."

Four years after 9/11, with the United States making a bloody mess in the Middle East via the Iraq War, Scott decided to drill down into the faith-based root of conflict in the region with a movie about the build-up to the Third Crusade. The very thought of a major Hollywood director tackling this subject jolted the Arab world. Studios had been depicting Muslims as freedom-hating terrorists long before 9/11; now, many filmmakers felt justified in turning them into the force of evil on the planet.

With a production budget north of $100 million and a prime summer release date of May 6, 2005, there was legitimate concern that Scott would feel obliged to give moviegoers a Crusade film that tilted toward the side of the Christians. That he didn't do this was a relief. That he delivered a hollow and thematically muddled epic felt strangely out of character. How could a director who'd been so dialed in over the last five years deliver something so timid? The answer? By getting distracted by test screening responses and second-guessing his instincts. Fortunately, there was still an opportunity to fix the theatrical release of "Kingdom of Heaven." By returning to the editing room, Scott rescued a masterpiece.