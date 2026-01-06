The Death Of Robin Hood Trailer: Hugh Jackman Plays The Legendary Hero As Never Before

Throughout popular culture, there are famous characters whose names are beyond widely known. Though the likes of Frankenstein (and his creature), Sherlock Holmes, and Ebenezer Scrooge are literary figures, their names have also become synonymous with cinema. That's also true of Robin Hood, the legendary outlaw of English folklore. Throughout cinema's relatively young life, the character of Robin of Locksley has been portrayed by numerous actors in a wide variety of styles. Unlike a more purely cinematic pop culture figure (a la Indiana Jones or The Terminator), Robin Hood's longevity lies in this continual artistic renewal. In other words, a movie about the character could indulge in elements that have come before, but the door is left wide open for new interpretations.

As proof, we have the trailer for "The Death of Robin Hood," a new film starring Hugh Jackman as the titular adventurer and (perhaps) criminal. Notice that the word "hero" isn't being used here, and that's a deliberate choice as to the aim and tone of this story, one borne out by both the film's marketing materials and this trailer. Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (director of "Pig" and the lamentably undersung "A Quiet Place: Day One"), the film appears to be adapting "Robin Hood's Death," a ballad that dates back to the 17th century, making it one of the oldest stories about the character in existence.

Sarnoski's film looks suitably dark, brooding, brutal, and mysterious, and Jackman appears to be lending the character some serious "Old Man Logan" vibes. If the latter is no coincidence, then we may be in for a treat along the lines of 2017's "Logan." Whatever the case, it's already apparent that Jackman and Sarnoski are giving Robin Hood a tone as never before seen in film.