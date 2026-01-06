The Death Of Robin Hood Trailer: Hugh Jackman Plays The Legendary Hero As Never Before
Throughout popular culture, there are famous characters whose names are beyond widely known. Though the likes of Frankenstein (and his creature), Sherlock Holmes, and Ebenezer Scrooge are literary figures, their names have also become synonymous with cinema. That's also true of Robin Hood, the legendary outlaw of English folklore. Throughout cinema's relatively young life, the character of Robin of Locksley has been portrayed by numerous actors in a wide variety of styles. Unlike a more purely cinematic pop culture figure (a la Indiana Jones or The Terminator), Robin Hood's longevity lies in this continual artistic renewal. In other words, a movie about the character could indulge in elements that have come before, but the door is left wide open for new interpretations.
As proof, we have the trailer for "The Death of Robin Hood," a new film starring Hugh Jackman as the titular adventurer and (perhaps) criminal. Notice that the word "hero" isn't being used here, and that's a deliberate choice as to the aim and tone of this story, one borne out by both the film's marketing materials and this trailer. Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (director of "Pig" and the lamentably undersung "A Quiet Place: Day One"), the film appears to be adapting "Robin Hood's Death," a ballad that dates back to the 17th century, making it one of the oldest stories about the character in existence.
Sarnoski's film looks suitably dark, brooding, brutal, and mysterious, and Jackman appears to be lending the character some serious "Old Man Logan" vibes. If the latter is no coincidence, then we may be in for a treat along the lines of 2017's "Logan." Whatever the case, it's already apparent that Jackman and Sarnoski are giving Robin Hood a tone as never before seen in film.
The Death of Robin Hood sees Sarnoski returning to rich thematic territory
The trailer functions as more of a teaser when it comes to concrete details about "The Death of Robin Hood." We get little glimpses of what appears to be Bill Skarsgård's Little John, and if you can spot either Noah Jupe or Murray Bartlett in the clip, then your eyes are keener than mine. The bulk of the trailer centers around Jackman's Robin being attended to by Jodie Comer's mysterious character, who informs him that a little girl Robin's befriended (named Little Margaret, played by Faith Delaney) may be in some kind of trouble. The inference is that Robin is compelled to go back to his murderous ways on behalf of Margaret, and if so, this would tie the film closely together with Sarnoski's "Pig," which was also a meditation on an aging man (Nicolas Cage) inexorably being drawn back into his past.
The brief moments of brutal combat in the film (which feel akin to Robert Eggers' "The Northman") make up one mystery; they may be flashbacks to Robin's past or something he embarks on during the story. The other mystery is just who Comer's character is and what she's up to. Those who've read some version of "Robin Hood's Death" may have a clue, and it's a particularly ominous one. On the other hand, those who've seen "Robin and Marian," Richard Lester's take on the legend from 1976 starring Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn, may have another theory. Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long to find out, as A24 is due to release the film this year.