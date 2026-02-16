Sean Connery And Audrey Hepburn Starred In The Best Robin Hood Movie You've Never Seen

1976's "Robin and Marian" saw Audrey Hepburn return to moviemaking following an eight-year absence from the industry. The film, which also starred Sean Connery, was well-reviewed but remains somewhat overlooked, both in terms of the two stars' careers and in the history of movies based on the Robin Hood legend.

In 1967 Hepburn starred in Terence Young's terrifying Oscar-nominated thriller "Wait Until Dark." Then, she left show business behind. The "Roman Holiday" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" star moved to Switzerland at what seemed like the height of her career. There, she devoted her time to her new husband, Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti, their son Luca Dotti, and her son from her previous marriage, Sean Hepburn Ferrer. Despite several attempts to coax her out of what would eventually prove to be semi-retirement, the actor remained committed to her family.

But in 1976, Hepburn finally returned to the big screen with "Robin and Marian." Directed by Richard Lester, the film paired Hepburn with Connery to tell the story of an aging Robin Hood who returns to Sherwood Forest and rekindles his love affair with Lady Marian. It wasn't quite the triumphant return many expected for Hepburn, as "Robin and Marian" barely made more than its budget. Overlooked though it may be, it is one of Audrey Hepburn's best films and critics liked the movie, with most praising the chemistry between she and Connery. Roger Ebert in particular found the two leads to be infinitely watchable, and in his three-star review wrote about how they "glow" and "really do seem in love."