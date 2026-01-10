Roger Ebert Didn't Mince Words About A Forgotten Audrey Hepburn Thriller

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've got to wonder what Roger Ebert would have made of the streaming age. He'd surely self-implode at the sight of something like Kevin Hart's "Lift" or the ultra-expensive Russo Brothers' disaster that was "The Electric State." Likewise, it's a shame we never got Ebert's take on the "365" Netflix trilogy that IMDb users consider one of the worst of all time. With these upsetting examples of moviemaking decline in mind, it's hard to imagine Ebert seeing an Audrey Hepburn film and "weeping for the cinema," but in 1979, that's exactly what happened.

Hepburn only made four movies after stepping back from showbusiness in 1967, and none managed to recapture the magic of her early projects. Though she might not have been able to match John Travolta, the king of 0% Rotten Tomatoes movies, the refulgent, effortlessly graceful star of such classics as "Roman Holiday" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" certainly managed to add a few duds to her filmography. According to Ebert, "Bloodline" was the most egregious.

The film saw Hepburn re-team with her "Wait Until Dark" director Terrence Young, who, aside from overseeing 1962's "Dr. No" and making some of the all-time classic James Bond movies, also contributed some of the wildest moments to the banned Bond Laserdisc commentaries. The man without whom Sean Connery's 007 would surely have failed was also the man who tempted Hepburn out of retirement to make an absolute stinker of a movie. At least, that is, according to reviewers, who savaged "Bloodline" upon its 1979 release. Nobody seemed quite as disgusted as Ebert, however.