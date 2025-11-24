Roger Ebert Walked Out Of A Controversial '80s Historical Movie That Left Him 'Depressed'

Tinto Brass directed the epic film "Caligula," but he is only partially responsible for what made it to the big screen. "Caligula," produced by Penthouse Magazine magnate Bob Guccione, was notoriously re-edited multiple times in post without Brass' involvement, turning the film into an incomprehensible mess. Guccione also infamously shot multiple hardcore sex scenes after the fact, editing them into the theatrical cut of the movie. Brass took his name off the film and is only given a "principal photography by" credit. Gore Vidal is credited as the screenwriter, but so much additional sexual material was worked in that his credit read "adapted from a screenplay by." Classy actors like Malcolm McDowell, Helen Mirren, John Gielgud, and Peter O'Toole were convinced to participate, many of them not knowing that hardcore material would be edited in. O'Toole reportedly hated the movie.

"Caligula" was filmed in 1976, but the editing jiggery-pokery took so long that it wasn't released in international theaters until 1979, and didn't get released in the United States until 1980. It ran a lugubrious 170 minutes. Since then, the film has been cut down to a leaner 156 minutes, but the flick is still bloated beyond recognition.

In the years after its release, "Caligula" attracted a cult following for how wild, expensive, and borderline unwatchable it is. It spawned a whole subgenre of smutty exploitation films about Caligula and/or the depraved acts of other notorious Roman emperors. McDowell's performance is spirited and wicked, and Mirren looks back on the film with fondness.

Critics were not kind to "Caligula" back in 1980, however. Notoriously, Roger Ebert gave it zero stars, having walked out of the movie at about the two-hour mark. "'Caligula' is not good art," he wrote. "It is not good cinema, and it is not good porn."