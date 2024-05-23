Audrey Hepburn Only Had Two Perfect Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

It's odd to think of stars like Audrey Hepburn within a modern context. The EGOT winner seems to belong so perfectly to a bygone era of Hollywood — one characterized by a kind of romanticism and graceful dignity that just doesn't map on to the age of streaming and ubiquitous "content." Of course, in reality the Hollywood of the mid-20th century was often anything but a halcyon dream, with the star system still very much in operation, shackling actors to their respective studios to be traded off and sold like commodities. Still, it's just plain weird to think about these titans of Hollywood in the context of, for instance, Rotten Tomatoes — the great arbiter of our contemporary collective taste in cinema.

Imagine, if you will, the career of this UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, fashion icon, and legendary starlet summed up in a list of cartoon splats and tomatoes. It doesn't feel quite right does it? Well, here we are in 2024, happily streaming Kevin Hart's "Lift" on Netflix and awaiting the arrival of some god-awful movie written by AI. At this point, taking a moment to peruse the RT rankings for Hepburn's films isn't going to be the worst thing. As it turns out, doing so is, just like with every other star we've taken a look at through the lens of the Tomatometer, a bit weird.