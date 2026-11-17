Robert Pattinson Wasn't The First Choice For James Bond — But The Original Favorite Dropped Out
Not to give Amazon any free ideas, but the behind-the-scenes drama swirling around the biggest casting call of the year sounds like it could've been a reality TV series in its own right. The fateful search for who would don their most finely-tailored suit and their trusty Walther PPK came to an abrupt end this week, as Robert Pattinson was officially announced as our newest James Bond. But amid all the hoopla and hype, details have already begun trickling in concerning how this high-stakes round of musical chairs came to a close.
As it turns out, Pattinson may have won the highly-coveted role ... but he wasn't the first choice. To be fair, that seems evident enough from the fact that neither his name nor Nicholas Hoult's appeared in most reports identifying the finalists until late in this lengthy process. The intrigue goes much deeper than that, however.
According to the latest Puck newsletter sent to subscribers, director Denis Villeneuve actually had a different candidate in mind as his favorite: none other than "Knives Out" and "Disclosure Day" star (and /Film favorite) Josh O'Connor. As insider Matt Belloni tells it, the actor apparently wavered on whether he actually wanted to put himself through the process — and all the obvious "baggage" associated with the role — to the point that "he actually backed in and out of testing before deciding to do it." Ultimately, O'Connor opted to take his name out of consideration altogether, and that opened up a path for Pattinson to once again come out in front of Hoult and claim the top prize for himself.
Robert Pattinson will be a great James Bond, but we'll always wonder what could've been with Josh O'Connor
There's a lot more that goes into casting decisions for James Bond than simply who looks best in a suit. The role is notorious for singlehandedly changing the lives of each and every performer practically overnight, especially in light of the usual Bond tradition of picking (relative) unknowns for the title role. There's life before Bond and life after Bond — and not everybody is cut out for all the fame and pressure and (occasionally) backlash that inevitably come with it.
It'll always be to Josh O'Connor's enduring credit that, according to this Puck report, he recognized these factors ahead of time and decided that it simply wasn't worth it for him. For the rest of us mere mortals, it may be tempting to look at nothing but the popularity and wealth and prestige associated with playing England's most defining fictional spy. If so, well, look no further than the toll this clearly took on our previous Bond. Not only did Daniel Craig have to overcome some seriously nasty comments about his physical appearance in the early going, but certain provocative comments late in his run also revealed the arduous nature of these big-budget productions and the many, many off-screen responsibilities associated with it.
Still, as excited as we are to see Robert Pattinson as Bond (and as someone who survived the "Twilight" phenomenon, he may be uniquely prepared for this in a way nobody else ever has), we'll always wonder what O'Connor could've done with the part. Villeneuve obviously saw that potential himself, and the "Dune" filmmaker is certainly no slouch when it comes to casting. Whatever comes next, we'll be seated for O'Connor's next big performance.