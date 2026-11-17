Not to give Amazon any free ideas, but the behind-the-scenes drama swirling around the biggest casting call of the year sounds like it could've been a reality TV series in its own right. The fateful search for who would don their most finely-tailored suit and their trusty Walther PPK came to an abrupt end this week, as Robert Pattinson was officially announced as our newest James Bond. But amid all the hoopla and hype, details have already begun trickling in concerning how this high-stakes round of musical chairs came to a close.

As it turns out, Pattinson may have won the highly-coveted role ... but he wasn't the first choice. To be fair, that seems evident enough from the fact that neither his name nor Nicholas Hoult's appeared in most reports identifying the finalists until late in this lengthy process. The intrigue goes much deeper than that, however.

According to the latest Puck newsletter sent to subscribers, director Denis Villeneuve actually had a different candidate in mind as his favorite: none other than "Knives Out" and "Disclosure Day" star (and /Film favorite) Josh O'Connor. As insider Matt Belloni tells it, the actor apparently wavered on whether he actually wanted to put himself through the process — and all the obvious "baggage" associated with the role — to the point that "he actually backed in and out of testing before deciding to do it." Ultimately, O'Connor opted to take his name out of consideration altogether, and that opened up a path for Pattinson to once again come out in front of Hoult and claim the top prize for himself.