Josh O'Connor Is One Of Four Finalists To Replace Daniel Craig As James Bond

From priest to whistleblower to the most famous contract killer in all of fiction? That could be the trajectory towards stardom for "Disclosure Day" and "Wake Up Dead Man" actor Josh O'Connor, if the latest development in the search for our newest James Bond turns out to be true. Deadline has the scoop on Amazon MGM Studios' push for their long-awaited successor to Daniel Craig, as final screen tests (in effect, the last stage of the drawn-out audition process) are set to take place this very week.

But, as always, there's a wrinkle: four finalists for the most in-demand job in the industry remain. These apparently include O'Connor, Callum Turner, "Slow Horses" star Jack Lowden, and ... a mystery actor. How fitting! For those who may be thinking that Jacob Elordi fits the bill after months and months of rumors, well, insider Justin Kroll chimed in on social media to rule him out specifically. Deadline is quick to clarify that though these screen tests are in their concluding stages, an actual announcement likely isn't imminent.

Either way, this saga now appears to be drawing to a highly-anticipated close. The comprehensive hunt for our new Bond is described as a group effort between producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, director Denis Villeneuve, and veteran casting director Nina Gold. Now, all that's left to be done is settle on which of the last actors still standing will be crowned with a license to kill and a Walther PPK to go along with it.