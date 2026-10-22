Josh O'Connor Is One Of Four Finalists To Replace Daniel Craig As James Bond
From priest to whistleblower to the most famous contract killer in all of fiction? That could be the trajectory towards stardom for "Disclosure Day" and "Wake Up Dead Man" actor Josh O'Connor, if the latest development in the search for our newest James Bond turns out to be true. Deadline has the scoop on Amazon MGM Studios' push for their long-awaited successor to Daniel Craig, as final screen tests (in effect, the last stage of the drawn-out audition process) are set to take place this very week.
But, as always, there's a wrinkle: four finalists for the most in-demand job in the industry remain. These apparently include O'Connor, Callum Turner, "Slow Horses" star Jack Lowden, and ... a mystery actor. How fitting! For those who may be thinking that Jacob Elordi fits the bill after months and months of rumors, well, insider Justin Kroll chimed in on social media to rule him out specifically. Deadline is quick to clarify that though these screen tests are in their concluding stages, an actual announcement likely isn't imminent.
Either way, this saga now appears to be drawing to a highly-anticipated close. The comprehensive hunt for our new Bond is described as a group effort between producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, director Denis Villeneuve, and veteran casting director Nina Gold. Now, all that's left to be done is settle on which of the last actors still standing will be crowned with a license to kill and a Walther PPK to go along with it.
Which of the remaining four (or possibly five) finalists will be our next James Bond?
The rumored candidates all represent very different directions for Amazon MGM Studios to take things. Callum Turner has remained at the top of many fan-casts and industry rumors for obvious reasons, not least of which would be the possibility of having his popstar wife (and "Barbie" scene-stealer) Dua Lipa contribute the next title song. Jack Lowden, of course, already has espionage bona fides after portraying bumbling screw-up River Cartwright in the Apple TV hit "Slow Horses," though it might take audiences some time to adjust to a slightly more proficient superspy.
Out of the three named choices, we'd humbly suggest that Josh O'Connor seems like the most exciting and under-the-radar pick. Both "Emma" and "Challengers" proved he has the charisma and charm, while "Wake Up Dead Man" showcased his ability to earn our sympathy, alongside an underlying sense of toughness.
In case anyone needed one last twist, The Hollywood Reporter indicates that one source puts a total of five actors preparing to go before cameras and prove they have what it takes to play Bond. THR also rules out one fairly popular name in the running, as "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" and "Sinners" star Jack O'Connell is no longer in the mix. The outlet goes into further detail about the nature of these screen tests, apparently involving three major areas of focus: "stunts, camera presence, and dialogue."
Let the speculation continue to run rampant! An announcement should be in the offing within a few months time. Until then, expect the internet to keep the debate going.