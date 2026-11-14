An Incredible Hulk Issue Saved Marvel's X-Men Comic From Cancelation

Can you imagine the X-Men without Wolverine? Well, as strange as it seems now that he's the face of the franchise, Logan only joined the X-Men in 1975, over a decade after the team's comic debut.

In those early years, "X-Men" struggled. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's hearts weren't in it, and the character chemistry between the original team wasn't there. There weren't many strong villains, either. Magneto was well over a decade from his reinvention as a traumatized Holocaust survivor. In fact, most of the defining qualities and characters of "X-Men" came not during that original stretch but during writer Chris Claremont's enormous 16-year-run (1975-1991). Things would get worse for the X-Men before they got better.

"X-Men" sales weren't too impressive in the 1960s. The book didn't just face cancellation, it was effectively canceled in 1970. After "X-Men" #66, the comic only reprinted previous "X-Men" stories for five years. Roy Thomas, the former Marvel editor in chief who wrote the last leg of the original "X-Men" run that ended at #66, said that Marvel's publisher Martin Goodman was attempting to get some value out of the book without the cost of producing new stories.

The X-Men still showed up as guest stars in other series, like Steve Englehart's Watergate scandal-inspired arc of "Captain America," "Secret Empire," so they hadn't been completely forgotten. Then, in 1975, the Marvel powers that be decided to give the X-Men another shot. Writer Len Wein got the job of writing the relaunch, "Giant-Size X-Men" #1, and used a character he'd debuted in a 1974 "Incredible Hulk" issue as part of the team.

In Wein and artist Herb Trimpe's "Incredible Hulk" #180-181, the Hulk stumbles across the Canadian border. There, he fights a short, ornery mutant with adamantium claws: Weapon X, aka the Wolverine.