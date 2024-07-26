Deadpool & Wolverine Brings Logan's First Marvel Comic Book Battle To Life

Spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine" to follow.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" features plenty of old faces from the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" films; not just Logan (Hugh Jackman) himself, but his old enemies like Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, and Pyro. What about cameos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though? You're in luck, the movie includes one of the most requested Avengers/X-Men crossovers... but since this is a Deadpool movie, it doesn't go quite the way fans may have hoped.

While Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is traveling the multiverse, looking for a Wolverine to save his own world, he meets a Wolverine who once fought the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The Hulk, in turn, punches Deadpool into a nearby wall.

What Marvel Comics fans know (but Marvel movie fans may not) is that Wolverine debuted in the "Incredible Hulk" series. Before he was an X-Man, he was fighting the Green Goliath. Wolverine's co-creator, the late Len Wein, repurposed Logan when he penned "Giant-Size X-Men" #1. That book introduced a new generation of X-Men and writer Chris Claremont made them into the Marvel Universe's chief stars — Wolverine especially.

Wolverine vs. the Hulk remains one of the most frequent hero vs. hero match-ups in Marvel Comics. Both characters are berserkers with souls split between humanity and animalistic fury. Plus, there's some irony to putting Marvel's largest hero up against its smallest. Among thousands of Marvel comics, here are some of Wolverine and the Hulk's most memorable fights.