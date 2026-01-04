Why Marvel's Original Incredible Hulk Series Was Swiftly Canceled

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Hulk is definitely one of Marvel Comics' most famous characters; before Marvel movies took over the multiplexes, the Hulk was one of the publishers' few characters (along with Spider-Man, Wolverine, and maybe Captain America) who everyday people knew. The Hulk's fame is largely due to the 1970s "Incredible Hulk" TV series, starring Bill Bixby as Dr. Banner and Lou Ferrigno as his green alter ego. Riffing on "The Fugitive," the "Hulk" TV series stripped away the colorful outlandishness of the comic without losing any solemnity of the Hulk's tortured half-man, half-monster self.

Yet while the Hulk was a TV star, he hasn't been so lucky at the movies. Neither the 2003 or 2008 Hulk movies were major successes and, due to disagreements between Universal and Marvel Studios, the cinematic Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is strictly a supporting player. The Hulk's struggles at finding an audience as a lead go back to the earliest Marvel comics. The original "Incredible Hulk" series, by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, lasted only six issues. Yes, six, published from July 1962 to March 1963, before cancellation due to low sales.

Due to reader feedback, and apparent unwillingness to throw out a good idea, Lee kept the Hulk around as a guest star in other books. Eventually, Hulk got a second chance in the series "Tales to Astonish," starting with issue #60. Hulk first shared the book, first with Ant-Man & The Wasp and then Namor the Sub-Mariner, but upon issue #102, "Tales to Astonish" was rebranded as "The Incredible Hulk." Why did the book need this second chance? Even with only six issues, the original "Incredible Hulk" run reeks of inconsistency, and a creative team who aren't quite sure what to do with the series.