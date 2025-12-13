Frankenstein Originally Inspired Marvel's First Anti-Hero

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Guillermo del Toro's exemplary "Frankenstein" uses the Creature's (Jacob Elordi) titanic strength for some serious action spectacle. In the film's opening, he storms iceberg-lodged ship the Horisont searching for his creator (Oscar Isaac). Then as the film ends, he pushes the Horisont single-handedly free from its icy prison, a heroic feat that frames the Creature as a Superman-like savior ... or, on his best days, Marvel Comics' the Hulk.

Marvel Comics as we know it began in 1960 when Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced the Fantastic Four. Striking gold with a team of superheroes who spent a lot of time squabbling, Lee & Kirby went even more unconventional with their next creation: the Hulk, hated and feared by humans and who hated their weakness in turn. The cover of "Incredible Hulk" #1 asks: "Is he man or monster or... is he both?"

"Frankenstein" poses the same question about the Creature, implicitly, and Marvel's "Incredible Hulk" pays homage to this. In 2003's "Hulk: The Incredible Guide" by Tom DeFalco, Lee wrote in a foreword that he was drawing on James Whale's 1931 "Frankenstein" movie, as well as "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," for the Hulk:

"['Frankenstein'] first gave me the idea of creating a heroic monster, a creature who was basically good at heart but who would be continually hunted and hounded by society. The Incredible Hulk was my own personal homage to 'Frankenstein.'"

Granted, Lee embellished quite a bit about his time as Marvel editor-in-chief. Since Kirby also cited "Frankenstein" as inspiring the Hulk (in an interview with the Comics Journal), though, this particular myth seems to check out. A villain in "Incredible Hulk" issue #1 is even a Russian spy named Igor, à la Bela Lugosi's character in "Son of Frankenstein."